MAN DROWNS TRYING TO SAVE DUCK FROM COLLEGE POND

Tragedy struck at Mutare Teachers’ College early this week when a 22-year-old man drowned while attempting to rescue a duck that had fallen into a fish pond at the institution.

Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident, and identified the deceased as Simbarashe Mlambo.

He said the victim was accompanied by Yolanda Hove as they carried out their routine task of gathering ducks near the college fish pond.

“While they were driving the ducks towards the forum, one of the ducks fell into the fish pond. This prompted Mlambo to jump in to rescue the duck, but unfortunately, he failed to swim and drowned,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka. The matter was reported to ZRP Sakubva, who retrieved Mlambo’s body and conveyed it to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for a post-mortem. Manica Post