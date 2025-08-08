HOUSE FIRE : GIRL (12) RESCUES THREE MINORS

A daring rescue act by a 12-year-old girl has left her fighting for life at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital after sustaining severe burn wounds while saving three minor relatives from a raging fire that had engulfed their bedroom.

The heroine, Choice Mutowo, a Grade Six learner at Chitakatira Primary, on the outskirts of Mutare, endured a torrid time while rescuing her two nieces – Pretty Mufabeni (five) and Nishas Ndima (two), and nephew Nigel Ndima (10) – after the fire broke out around 5am while they were asleep.

Thanks to her selfless and heroic act, all three children safely made it out of the inferno.

However, Choice and Pretty remain admitted at the provincial referral hospital, with severe injuries requiring skin grafting and continuous medical attention.

Nigel and baby Nishas have since been discharged and are recovering at home.

During a visit to the hospital on Tuesday, The Manica Post found Choice recovering from surgery, while Pretty, despite her severe burns, was in a surprisingly jovial mood.

In an interview, Pretty’s mother, Ms Sinikiwe Mufabeni said the fire started after Choice, who stays with her elderly parents, siblings, and sister’s children, took a gas tank from the main house to the room she shared with the victims.

She intended to prepare porridge, and placed the gas stove near her sleeping space. After lighting it, she lay down again, and dozed off.

Unbeknown to her, the gas stove was too close to her blankets.

“When she woke up, her blankets were already on fire, and she had already been burnt. But she still broke the door open, threw the gas stove outside, and rushed out,” she said.

Ms Mufabeni said that moment of escape could have been Choice’s last, but upon realising that the other children were trapped inside, she made the heroic decision to go back inside.

“She ran through the fire, picked Pretty up and carried her out. Then she went back in again, broke the window and helped Nigel jump out. He had already been burnt and was cut by glass. She pulled little Nishas, who was hiding under the bed, out and carried her through the fire,” said Ms Mufabeni.

That final act left Choice with serious burns.

Pretty was also badly burnt, mostly because she had tried to escape, but panicked and froze.

Nishas escaped with burns on her right thigh and navel. Nigel, who had mild burns and cuts from the glass, is now recovering at home.

The family, struggling financially, had briefly taken the children back home due to challenges affording medication, and began using herbal remedies.

However, the severity of Choice and Pretty’s injuries forced them to return to the hospital.

Ms Mufabeni said Pretty alone needs daily medication worth US$30, and the family is appealing for assistance to sustain both girls’ treatment and rehabilitation.

Choice’s mother, Mrs Jane Mufabeni Mutowo, said the situation at home is dire.

“I stay with my two daughters, 10 grandchildren, and husband, who is ill and elderly. He was at home when the incident happened, but could not do anything. He even fell as he tried to crawl towards the fire to save the children,” she said.

Mrs Mutowo said doctors had already cleaned Choice and Pretty’s burn wounds by removing the damaged tissues and are now preparing for skin grafting.

“They want to take skin from healthier parts of her bodies to cover the burnt wounds. But we need money for the procedures and medication. I was at the market when it all happened. I came back to find my daughter and grandchildren badly burnt,” she said.

Choice’s father, Mr Lovemore Mutowo, expressed admiration for his daughter’s bravery.

“I was in the other room when I heard the children scream. I tried to get up and help, but my legs gave in as I fell at the door.

All I could do was call out for help, and tell her to throw the burning mattress out. I am grateful that she managed to save not just herself but all of the other children,” he said.

Nigel, one of the survivors, recalled the horrifying incident.

“I woke up and saw fire everywhere. I did not know what to do until Choice broke the window and helped me out. My legs had already been burnt.

I was cut by the glass, but I am thankful to be alive although my legs still hurt,” he said.

His mother, Ms Cecilia Mufabeni, said she will forever be indebted to her sister for saving her children’s lives.

“Both my children would have died had my sister not gone back for them. That alone brings tears to my eyes. I am appealing for help for both my sister and niece, who are still in hospital. I am just a vendor and have no money. I try to bring my sister what she asks for. It is the least I can do,” she said.

Moved by the bravery and dire circumstances of the family, the Zimbabwe Republic Police Manicaland Women’s Network on Tuesday gave blankets, clothes, furniture, food, and other goods to replace what was

destroyed in the fire. They also paid part of the medical expenses for the two children.

The network’s chairperson, Chief Superintendent Estina Chikonzo said they were touched by the girl’s bravery and family’s dire situation.

“When we heard about these children, we were moved and decided to locate them. From then, we began sourcing for funds and supplies. We have bought them some of their needs, clothes, furniture, blankets, and food to replace what was destroyed. The family still needs more support, especially with hospital fees and medication,” she said.

Those willing to help can contact Mrs Jane Mufabeni Mutowo on 0779103611 or her daughter, Ms Sinikiwe Mufabeni on 0778637386. Manica Post