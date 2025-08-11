MAN RUNS AMOK AT FUNERAL, STABS FOUR

An unidentified man stabbed four people at a funeral in Chiredzi, killing two and leaving two in intensive care at a local hospital. The incident happened on Sunday night and all four victims are related.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident that happened at Rachel Siwawa’ s homestead, Mukovo Village, Chief Gezani in Chikombedzi.

Dhewa said the unidentified assailant stabbed Stokozile Siwawa (46), Rachel Siwawa, Elisha Siwawa (48) and Virginia Mahlanza (64).

Stokozile was stabbed on the left cheek and died on the spot whilst Mahlanza was stabbed on the back and forehead and died. Elisha and Rachel are admitted at Chikombedzi Hospital.

Circumstances are that villagers were attending a funeral at the Siwawa homestead.

Around 10pm, an unidentified man arrived at the homestead with a powerful torch such that mourners could not identify him.

The assailant allegedly shouted a Shanghani phrase, ‘’Hiwena nilavako’’ meaning that “You are the one I want” before he stabbed Stokozile once on the left cheek. Stokozile fell near a fireplace bleeding profusely and died on the spot.

Rachel tried to pull Stokozile from the fireplace and she was also stabbed once by the assailant and ran away. Elisha was stabbed on the back as he tried to refrain the accused and he ran away.

Mahlanza (64) of Bhatiti Village, Chief Mupapa, Mwenezi was sleeping near the fireplace and the assailant stabbed her once on the back and on the forehead. She staggered 20 metres from the fire and fell unconscious.

The accused disappeared in the dark.

Elisha and Rachel sought help and were rushed to Chikombedzi Hospital. The matter was reported at Chikombedzi Police Station.

Mahlanza was found unconscious on the next day and was taken to Chikombedzi Hospital where she was transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she died on Tuesday.

“We are appealing for any information leading to the identification of the assailant. Anyone with information should contact the Police or report at their nearest Police station,” said Dhewa. Masvingo Mirror