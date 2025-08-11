MAN RUNS AMOK AT FUNERAL, STABS FOUR

An unidentified man stabbed four people at a funeral in Chiredzi, killing two and leaving two in intensive care at a local hospital. The incident happened on Sunday night and all four victims are related.
Masvingo Police
Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident that happened
at Rachel Siwawa’ s homestead, Mukovo Village, Chief Gezani in Chikombedzi.
Dhewa said the
unidentified assailant stabbed Stokozile Siwawa (46), Rachel Siwawa, Elisha
Siwawa (48) and Virginia Mahlanza (64).
Stokozile was
stabbed on the left cheek and died on the spot whilst Mahlanza was stabbed on
the back and forehead and died. Elisha and Rachel are admitted at Chikombedzi
Hospital.
Circumstances
are that villagers were attending a funeral at the Siwawa homestead.
Around 10pm, an
unidentified man arrived at the homestead with a powerful torch such that
mourners could not identify him.
The assailant
allegedly shouted a Shanghani phrase, ‘’Hiwena nilavako’’ meaning that “You are
the one I want” before he stabbed Stokozile once on the left cheek. Stokozile
fell near a fireplace bleeding profusely and died on the spot.
Rachel tried to
pull Stokozile from the fireplace and she was also stabbed once by the
assailant and ran away. Elisha was stabbed on the back as he tried to refrain
the accused and he ran away.
Mahlanza (64)
of Bhatiti Village, Chief Mupapa, Mwenezi was sleeping near the fireplace and
the assailant stabbed her once on the back and on the forehead. She staggered
20 metres from the fire and fell unconscious.
The accused
disappeared in the dark.
Elisha and
Rachel sought help and were rushed to Chikombedzi Hospital. The matter was
reported at Chikombedzi Police Station.
Mahlanza was
found unconscious on the next day and was taken to Chikombedzi Hospital where
she was transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she died on Tuesday.
“We are
appealing for any information leading to the identification of the assailant.
Anyone with information should contact the Police or report at their nearest
Police station,” said Dhewa. Masvingo Mirror
