HEROES DAY IN PICS

The spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that inspired heroes of the liberation struggle must be rekindled to guide both present and future generations in pursuit of economic development and the attainment of an empowered upper middle-income economy by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of people gathered at the 45th Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday, the President said every Zimbabwean had a duty and responsibility to build a modern and industrialised country.

The current generation, he said, should unite and work hard to ensure prosperity for all to become a reality.