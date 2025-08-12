HEROES DAY IN PICS

The spirit of
sacrifice and selflessness that inspired heroes of the liberation struggle must
be rekindled to guide both present and future generations in pursuit of
economic development and the attainment of an empowered upper middle-income
economy by 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing
thousands of people gathered at the 45th Heroes Day commemorations at the
National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday, the President said every Zimbabwean
had a duty and responsibility to build a modern and industrialised country.
The current
generation, he said, should unite and work hard to ensure prosperity for all to
become a reality.
0 comments:
Post a Comment