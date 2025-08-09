TRABABLAS CHANGED MY LIFE

It is a seemingly simmering Thursday afternoon when representatives from Tefoma arrive at Patience Guni’s new-found workplace with another huge surprise.

The team had an assortment of groceries, which she warmly received and started packing on the shelves.

“I was not expecting this, I thought what they did to me is enough. They keep on coming with more good news,” Guni told NewsDay Weekender.

Popularly known as Amai Trabablas, Guni’s journey from struggle to success is a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

After facing public ridicule for getting lost at Trabalas Interchange, she received an unexpected lifeline from a construction company that provided her with start-up capital for a business venture.

Today, Patience, as her name suggests, has transformed her life.

Guni, also ridiculed as “Trabablas Interchange Wanderer”, made headlines on social media platforms while explaining how she got lost at the newly-constructed Trabablas Interchange in Harare.

The comic case got worse when she could not pronounce the “r” in Glen Norah, which ended up sounding “Glen Nolah”.

Tefoma (Pvt) Ltd has since honoured her with dentures and money.

Guni was interviewed at the interchange and disclosed how she was confused by intertwining roads and lost her way in the process.

The video clip went viral, turning her into a celebrity overnight.

Tefoma, the company behind the construction of Trabablas Interchange, took Guni to a renowned dental clinician, Jimmy Muchemwa, so that she could get some dentures.

The move came after the same company gave her US$1 000 to start a business of her own.

“We enjoyed Patience Guni’s narration regarding Trabablas Interchange on national broadcaster. This promoted us to trigger our corporate social investment strategy,” said the construction company in a statement.

“First, we had to capacitate her vending business by giving her US$1 000 and bought a phone for her such that she can now use Google Maps to avoid getting lost again at the interchange.”

But that was not enough as the construction company this week struck Guni with another surprise.

The firm said the groceries were meant to boost her new business.

“As Tefoma, we always want to give back to the community. The groceries were a boost to her tuckshop business which she started a few weeks ago,” said the Obey Chimuka-led company in a statement yesterday.

“Impacting communities will be the cornerstone of our organisation considering that our projects are implemented within communities.

“We took a leaf from His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose vision is to positively impact communities, with that in mind, we will continue to assist whenever we can.”

Guni now owns a grocery shop in Harare’s Stoneridge area.

“I can’t thank (Mr) Obey Chimuka enough for this kind gesture, he has moved mountains,” she said.

“I also want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for his leadership, which has opened such opportunities to companies like Tefoma. I am at a loss of words.”

Before getting her dentures, a total of Guni’s set of eight teeth were removed.

Trabablas Interchange, the first of its kind in the country, was officially opened by Mnangagwa recently to ease traffic congestion at the popular Mbudzi Roundabout. Newsday