1 200 TEACHERS QUIT EVERY MONTH

At least 1 200 teachers are leaving the profession each month amid revelations that most of them are suffering from burnout due to various challenges including heavy workloads, NewsDay reports.
classes resulting in a high teacher-to-learner ratio are cited as one of the
reasons.
The revelations
were made by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) in a
communiqué released after an online general meeting held on August 17.
Artuz said low
morale was causing 1 260 teachers to leave the profession each month amid a
sustained recruitment freeze.
The union also
revealed that the Basic Education Assistance Module (Beam) has failed hence
learners are dropping out of school, leading to an increase in child marriages,
drug abuse and child labour.
“Transfers are
being handled corruptly and members are being denied their right to vacation
leave,” the communique read.
“Salaries
remain low and employers are ignoring calls for better working conditions.
“Teachers’
small salaries are subject to deductions through the fraudulent GEMS
[Government Employees Mutual Savings] scheme, which then denies those teachers
loans.
“Working and
living conditions for teachers are extremely difficult, with uninhabitable
houses, transportation problems and a lack of access to clean water, amenities,
and other essential services.
“The challenge
of high workloads from composite classes and high teacher-to-learner ratios
continue.
“The employer
unilaterally reduced indefinite sick leave from 90 days to 45 days.
“The retirement
age of 70 is considered punitive due to the unbearable working conditions and
low life expectancy.
“The gazetted
Public Service Act does not provide for the right to strike, engage in
collective bargaining or receive absolute paid maternity leave.”
The union
reiterated its demands for a minimum salary of US$1 260, restoration of
vacation leave, reversal of reduced sick leave and a permissible retirement age
of 55, down from 70.
“On education
access, more than 80% of rural schools lack electricity and internet, while
many learners are still being taught under trees with the Beam funding model
collapsing, resulting in rising dropout rates, which the union links to
increased child marriages, drug abuse and child labour,” the Artuz said.
The union said
given the suspension of the feeding programme, unavailability of sanitary pads
and that pregnant girls are denied access to education, there was need to
revamp the education system.
“Economically,
the union blames corruption, unregulated mining and neoliberal economic
policies for the collapse of social services and rising unemployment,” the
union said.
“It calls for
devolved democratic socialism, local economic development initiatives and
minimum annual funding of US$1 million for each local authority ward.”
Artuz also
criticised the government’s handling of its official complaint to the
International Labour Organisation and rejected the State-appointed
conciliators.
“Politically
concerns about a shrinking democratic space, the potential for an
unconstitutional presidential term extension and the disintegration of
Zimbabwe’s opposition movement, created a vacuum in holding the government
accountable.
“The union
calls for the formation of a National Transitional Authority to restore
democratic norms,” it said.
Despite what it
describes as State persecution, Artuz reported steady membership growth and
vowed to continue engaging international organisations to defend workers’
rights and rebuild Zimbabwe’s education system.
Primary and
Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said, while the
government maintained an open-door policy for constructive engagement with all
stakeholders operating within their mandate to advance education, “it should be
stated that the document in question regrettably veers into extensive political
terrain and matters far beyond the remit of a teachers’ union.”
“The ministry
will not engage with the litany of extraneous political and global issues
raised, which serve only to obfuscate the discourse on education,” Ndoro said.
“Our focus
remains solely on matters pertaining to the delivery of quality education in
Zimbabwe.
“The figure of
1 260 teachers resigning monthly is dismissed as a gross and irresponsible
exaggeration not supported by official government data.
“On the
contrary, we have ten-fold 1 260 teachers aspiring to join the public service
under the ministry each month.
“The claim that
over 80% of schools lack internet access is false. Official data confirms that
52,49% of secondary schools and 39,99% of primary schools have internet
access.”
Ndoro said it
was critical to note that the level of connectivity within Zimbabwean schools
exceeded the national internet penetration rate, demonstrating government’s
concerted effort to prioritise digital access in educational institutions.
“The school
feeding programme has not been stopped. It continues unabated under the
Home-Grown School Feeding Programme model, which is designed to be sustainable
and supported by local communities,” he said. Newsday
