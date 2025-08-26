MAN RAPES GRANNY (90)

A Mberengwa man has been thrown behind bars for 20 years after he was convicted of the brutal rape of a 90-year-old grandmother.

The despicable crime occurred on 11 June 2025, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ). The 50-year-old predator cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim. The man “knocked [on the victim’s door] pretending to be the victim’s grandson” at 9 pm. The quick-witted granny realised it was not her kin and refused to open up.

But the beastly fiend would not be deterred. He “forcefully entered the victim’s bedroom, pushed the victim to the ground and had sexual intercourse with the complainant without her consent.”

The pensioner’s desperate cries for help went unheard. The next morning, she managed to report her ordeal to a neighbour who helped her file a police report.

The NPAZ, which operates under the banner of “Combating Crime and Corruption,” hailed the conviction for sending a strong message against such horrific acts. H Metro