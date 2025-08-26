MAN KILLS THREE FAMILY MEMBERS

A man suspected to be a mental patient reportedly killed three people in the Madzimoyo area of Tengwe under Chief Mjinga in Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province.

According to sources, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Mjinga, born Mutenhe Madanhairwa, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations were underway.

The deceased include a pregnant woman, her husband’s brother and father-in-law. The victims were from Headman Chikwerengwe’s area in the district. The area is about 60 kilometres east of Karoi town.

NewsDay understands that the woman was pregnant and was expecting twins.

Chief Mjinga said the suspect killed the victims in cold blood.

“The suspected murderer is a mentally challenged man who was living nearby and he used a knobkerrie to kill the defenceless victims. I can confirm that the police have since arrested the suspect, who is assisting with investigation,” he said.

Reports have also indicated that when the attacks happened, the pregnant woman’s husband had gone to a local dam for fishing.

“He was informed by other villagers that his wife, father and young brother had been killed in cold blood,” another villager, Petros Banda, said.

ZRP Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera yesterday said the police had not received information on the case. Newsday