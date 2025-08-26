MAN KILLS THREE FAMILY MEMBERS

A man suspected to be a mental patient reportedly killed three people in the Madzimoyo area of Tengwe under Chief Mjinga in Hurungwe district, Mashonaland West province.
According to
sources, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.
Chief Mjinga,
born Mutenhe Madanhairwa, confirmed the incident, adding that investigations
were underway.
The deceased include a pregnant woman, her husband’s brother and father-in-law. The victims were from Headman Chikwerengwe’s area in the district. The area is about 60 kilometres east of Karoi town.
NewsDay
understands that the woman was pregnant and was expecting twins.
Chief Mjinga
said the suspect killed the victims in cold blood.
“The suspected
murderer is a mentally challenged man who was living nearby and he used a
knobkerrie to kill the defenceless victims. I can confirm that the police have
since arrested the suspect, who is assisting with investigation,” he said.
Reports have
also indicated that when the attacks happened, the pregnant woman’s husband had
gone to a local dam for fishing.
“He was
informed by other villagers that his wife, father and young brother had been
killed in cold blood,” another villager, Petros Banda, said.
ZRP Mashonaland
West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera yesterday said the
police had not received information on the case. Newsday
