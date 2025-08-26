CONVICTED DRUG DEALER FREED

Convicted Bulawayo drug dealer Gary Bell has walked out of prison after the High Court granted him US$500 bail pending appeal.
Bell, a
well-known socialite, was sentenced last month to 18 months in jail for drug
possession after detectives found cocaine and ecstasy during a sting operation
on Valentine’s Day. Six months of the sentence had been suspended.
Justice Mposeni
Dube freed him yesterday after the State admitted the magistrate had failed to
give reasons for a custodial sentence. Prosecutor Kenneth Shava told the court
that offenders sentenced to 24 months or less are usually considered for a fine
or community service.
“The main
factors in bail pending appeal are the chances of success, the risk of
absconding, and the individual’s right to liberty,” said Shava.
Bell (42) was
busted earlier this year after a midnight swoop at a posh Bulawayo pub, where
detectives pounced following a tip-off. At his Burnside home, police recovered
sachets of cocaine hidden in a jewellery box, ecstasy tablets, digital scales,
and razor blades laced with powder. The drugs had a combined street value of
over US$500.
The arrest sent
shockwaves through Bulawayo’s party scene, with Bell accused of fuelling the
city’s cocaine craze. His lawyer, Shepherd Chamunorwa, insists the drugs were
planted and that police bungled procedures.
Now back on the
streets, Bell has vowed to clear his name, but the appeal will decide if the
flashy socialite beats the rap or heads back behind bars. H Metro
