MINISTER : WE WILL PROSECUTE CHINESE FIRMS, OTHERS

The government has vowed to prosecute entities and companies violating the country’s laws while engaging in activities that contribute to environment degradation.
Climate and Wildlife minister Evelyn Ndlovu told the National Assembly last
week that the government, through its parastatals, has prosecuted violators of
the law irrespective of nationality.
Ndlovu was
responding to a question posed by Chipinge South legislator Clifford Hlatywayo,
who had asked her to apprise the House on measures taken by the government to
ensure that Chinese nationals operating businesses in Zimbabwe comply with the
Environmental Management Act and other legislation.
Hlatywayo also
said some individuals were engaging in serious land degradation practices in
Mutandahwe area in ward 27 in his constituency.
“Some of the
cases are being decided in the Magistrates’ Court, High Court as well as
Supreme Court,” Ndlovu said.
“I say this to
assure the House of our impartiality when it comes to environmental compliance
issues.”
She said the
ministry, through the Environmental Management Agency, Forestry Commission and
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, made an effort to ensure
sustainable management of natural resources and protection of the environment,
the prevention of pollution and environmental degradation.
“While mining
is one of the country’s major economic pillar, the associated negative
environmental impacts, if left unchecked, are also significant,” Ndlovu said.
“However, let
me assure the House that the country has adequate policy and legislative
frameworks to ensure sustainable mining and bring to account those who may
choose to carry out mining activities at the expense of the environment,” she
said.
Mining in
Zimbabwe is prescribed in terms of section 97(1) as read with the First
Schedule of the Environmental Management Act.
“The
significance of the prescription in terms of this law is that all forms of
mining activity, including exploration and processing are required to undergo
an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process before
implementation,” the Environment minister said.
“The ESIA
process allows for identification and analysis of all environmental and social
impacts mitigatory or reduction measures.
“The mitigation
measures are included in the Environmental and Social Management Plan and
miners are then compelled to follow the management plans in terms of
biodiversity conservation, natural resource protection and prevention of
environmental degradation.”
Ndlovu said the
requirement to comply with the law applied to both local and foreign investors
as well as small-to-medium and large operations.
“There is no
selective application of the law at any point as we remain open for business as
guided by the government thrust and His Excellency, Dr E D Mnangagwa’s mantra
of being open for business and the foreign policy of being an enemy to none and
friend to all,” she said.
On the RioZim
Limited copper claims in ward 27, Chipinge Rural District Council, Ndlovu said
the company would start operations in partnership with a Chinese-owned firm.
“In compliance
with the law, the investors are in the process of carrying out an Environment
and Social Impact Assessment study in terms of section 97 of the Environmental
Managemental Act [Chapter 20:27],” she said.
“The operations
can only commence when the certificate has been issued. Once the project
commences operations, Mr Speaker Sir, it is the duty of the ministry, through
the Environmental Management Agency to continuously monitor projects
implementation during routine inspections and bi-annual environmental audits to
ensure legal compliance and sustainable natural resources protection as well as
environment degradation prevention.”
Ndlovu said
communities would be continuously engaged and consulted to ensure compliance.
