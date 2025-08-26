MINISTER : WE WILL PROSECUTE CHINESE FIRMS, OTHERS



The government has vowed to prosecute entities and companies violating the country’s laws while engaging in activities that contribute to environment degradation.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife minister Evelyn Ndlovu told the National Assembly last week that the government, through its parastatals, has prosecuted violators of the law irrespective of nationality.

Ndlovu was responding to a question posed by Chipinge South legislator Clifford Hlatywayo, who had asked her to apprise the House on measures taken by the government to ensure that Chinese nationals operating businesses in Zimbabwe comply with the Environmental Management Act and other legislation.

Hlatywayo also said some individuals were engaging in serious land degradation practices in Mutandahwe area in ward 27 in his constituency.

“Some of the cases are being decided in the Magistrates’ Court, High Court as well as Supreme Court,” Ndlovu said.

“I say this to assure the House of our impartiality when it comes to environmental compliance issues.”

She said the ministry, through the Environmental Management Agency, Forestry Commission and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, made an effort to ensure sustainable management of natural resources and protection of the environment, the prevention of pollution and environmental degradation.

“While mining is one of the country’s major economic pillar, the associated negative environmental impacts, if left unchecked, are also significant,” Ndlovu said.

“However, let me assure the House that the country has adequate policy and legislative frameworks to ensure sustainable mining and bring to account those who may choose to carry out mining activities at the expense of the environment,” she said.

Mining in Zimbabwe is prescribed in terms of section 97(1) as read with the First Schedule of the Environmental Management Act.

“The significance of the prescription in terms of this law is that all forms of mining activity, including exploration and processing are required to undergo an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process before implementation,” the Environment minister said.

“The ESIA process allows for identification and analysis of all environmental and social impacts mitigatory or reduction measures.

“The mitigation measures are included in the Environmental and Social Management Plan and miners are then compelled to follow the management plans in terms of biodiversity conservation, natural resource protection and prevention of environmental degradation.”

Ndlovu said the requirement to comply with the law applied to both local and foreign investors as well as small-to-medium and large operations.

“There is no selective application of the law at any point as we remain open for business as guided by the government thrust and His Excellency, Dr E D Mnangagwa’s mantra of being open for business and the foreign policy of being an enemy to none and friend to all,” she said.

On the RioZim Limited copper claims in ward 27, Chipinge Rural District Council, Ndlovu said the company would start operations in partnership with a Chinese-owned firm.

“In compliance with the law, the investors are in the process of carrying out an Environment and Social Impact Assessment study in terms of section 97 of the Environmental Managemental Act [Chapter 20:27],” she said.

“The operations can only commence when the certificate has been issued. Once the project commences operations, Mr Speaker Sir, it is the duty of the ministry, through the Environmental Management Agency to continuously monitor projects implementation during routine inspections and bi-annual environmental audits to ensure legal compliance and sustainable natural resources protection as well as environment degradation prevention.”

Ndlovu said communities would be continuously engaged and consulted to ensure compliance. Newsday