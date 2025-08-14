BUSINESSMAN TRAPPED IN MARRIED WOMAN'S BEDROOM

Bindura businessman Saymore Mhene, who owns Bestdue Driving School, who was lured and trapped into the bedroom of a married woman, once told her that he dreamt that she was not being satisfied in bed by her husband.

Mhene, who is also prominent in the political circles in this town, was bashed when he was lured into the bedroom of Triphiner Gwafa, 43, also known as Mai Nga.

The attack was captured on camera. Mai Nga is married to Tondera Matukanzvimbo, 46.

The case has since spilled into the Bindura Magistrate Court where the couple is being accused of ganging up to assault Mhene, 48.The duo was represented by Pride Psychology Dzapasi of Takaindisa Law Chambers.

H-Metro has been furnished with details of how the drama, which ended with Mhene being trapped in the couple’s bedroom barefoot and being assaulted, began.

It all started with him sending a message to Mai Nga which read: “Hi, uripi? Unoita free rinhi tionane… une WhatsApp here?”

What followed would spiral into a scene worthy of a drama series — complete with a broomstick, hidden recordings, and a viral video that has set tongues wagging across Bindura.According to court papers, Mhene arrived at the couple’s home on Wednesday, reportedly at Mai Nga’s invitation.

Mhene left his car parked at a service station in this town. What he did not know was that he was walking straight into a trap.

The court heard that Mhene sustained injuries and a medical report will be produced as evidence.But behind the court case lies a deeper story.Mai Nga talked to H-Metro after her court appearance.

She said she started knowing Mhene a long time ago and their sons once shared a dormitory at Mazowe Boys High.

During school visits, she claims, Mhene would make his move.

“He asked me if my husband was satisfying me,” she said.“This was after my husband had taken two more wives. We were already on separation.”

Mai Nga moved to Kadoma. For four years, she lived away from her matrimonial home.

But in 2021, she returned. One again, Mhene revived his interest in her. “He told me he had a dream. In the dream, I was praying and crying. Then a voice said to him ‘I was crying because I was sex-starved.’”

To Mai Nga, a devoted member of the apostolic sect, the dream was confusing but also suspicious. She alerted her brother-in-law and a trap was set.

Mhene was lured to the house. He arrived on foot, after parking his car at a nearby service station.

Inside, Mai Nga began recording. “He followed me into the bedroom and removed his shoes,” she said.

“He put his phones on the pillow. He said he came to fulfil the dream. He started caressing my legs.”

Mhene told Mai Nga that the marriage was over and advised her to move on. Then, everything exploded and she started attacking Mhene. At that very moment, her husband and brother-in-law stormed in.

Phones were seized, jackets taken and fists flew. Mai Nga started attacking the defenceless Mhene with a broomstick.

She also slapped him a number of times.Mhene told H-Metro he was attacked even before the recording started and declined to elaborate saying he was filing police statements. H Metro