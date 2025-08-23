LIARS : FORMER HEADMASTER ATTACKS ZANU PF

Retired Hellen McGhie Primary School head, Herbert Horuno Zengeya stunned a high profile Zanu PF funeral in Gutu on Tuesday when he told supporters that he left the ruling part because it has lied to Zimbabweans for the last 45 years.

Zengeya who was speaking at his nephew and Nyazvidzi Ward 4 Councillor, Philip Garirai Tagwirei’s burial in Nyazvidzi left Zanu PF leaders and supporters speechless as he told mourners that he ceased to be a member of the party a long time ago because it has been 45 years of lies and false promises.

Zengeya described Tagwirei as a kind man, adding that he agreed with him on all else except his involvement with Zanu PF.

Zengeya said as a Christian he wants to go to heaven and meet his Creator one day. He however, realised that he will not accomplish this wish if he remained in Zanu PF.

“Zanu PF is deceitful and it has been lying to the people for 45 years. I am a Christian and I am a teacher by profession. As a teacher I had a duty to nurture children to become good citizens but one cannot be a good teacher and a member of Zanu PF at the same time.

“I was an active member of Zanu PF from the time of the liberation struggle. We told people a lot of lies that when we gain independence, we would till our fields using tractors, education was going to be free, Government would provide decent houses for everyone and employment will be for every citizen. We also said there would democracy and justice in the country

“These have all turned out to be lies. If at all the situation is far worse now than then. I regret the lies and I apologise to the people of Zimbabwe and I will never be a member of Zanu PF again,” said Zengeya to the applause of mourners.

The funeral was attended by Gutu RDC CEO, Alexander Mtembwa, District Development Co-ordinator Chiedza Tafirei, Gutu East MP Zvarevase Masvingise and representatives of Winston Chitando and Lovemore Matuke. The top district brass was there. None of the Zanu PF officials responded to Zengeya’s sentiments.

The funeral was less of a burial and more of a rally with party officials talking more about the by-election. Hordes of party supporters were in the Zanu PF regalia. Masvingo Mirror