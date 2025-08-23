LIARS : FORMER HEADMASTER ATTACKS ZANU PF

Retired Hellen McGhie Primary School head, Herbert Horuno Zengeya stunned a high profile Zanu PF funeral in Gutu on Tuesday when he told supporters that he left the ruling part because it has lied to Zimbabweans for the last 45 years.
Zengeya who was
speaking at his nephew and Nyazvidzi Ward 4 Councillor, Philip Garirai
Tagwirei’s burial in Nyazvidzi left Zanu PF leaders and supporters speechless
as he told mourners that he ceased to be a member of the party a long time ago
because it has been 45 years of lies and false promises.
Zengeya
described Tagwirei as a kind man, adding that he agreed with him on all else
except his involvement with Zanu PF.
Zengeya said as
a Christian he wants to go to heaven and meet his Creator one day. He however,
realised that he will not accomplish this wish if he remained in Zanu PF.
“Zanu PF is
deceitful and it has been lying to the people for 45 years. I am a Christian
and I am a teacher by profession. As a teacher I had a duty to nurture children
to become good citizens but one cannot be a good teacher and a member of Zanu
PF at the same time.
“I was an
active member of Zanu PF from the time of the liberation struggle. We told
people a lot of lies that when we gain independence, we would till our fields
using tractors, education was going to be free, Government would provide decent
houses for everyone and employment will be for every citizen. We also said
there would democracy and justice in the country
“These have all
turned out to be lies. If at all the situation is far worse now than then. I
regret the lies and I apologise to the people of Zimbabwe and I will never be a
member of Zanu PF again,” said Zengeya to the applause of mourners.
The funeral was
attended by Gutu RDC CEO, Alexander Mtembwa, District Development Co-ordinator
Chiedza Tafirei, Gutu East MP Zvarevase Masvingise and representatives of
Winston Chitando and Lovemore Matuke. The top district brass was there. None of
the Zanu PF officials responded to Zengeya’s sentiments.
The funeral was
less of a burial and more of a rally with party officials talking more about
the by-election. Hordes of party supporters were in the Zanu PF regalia.
