TWO SIBLINGS KILL ELDER BROTHER OVER GREEN MEALIES

Two siblings from Kanyemba allegedly beat their elder brother to death after he accused them of stealing green mealies from their field.

Police confirmed that Arumasau Onias Kadziyanike (35) died on 21 August 2025 following an assault by his younger brothers, Alfred Kadziyanike (22) and Gilbert Kadziyanike (25), at Kapori Village on 20 August.

According to investigators, the tragedy was sparked when Arumasau confronted the pair, accusing them of stealing green maize from his field. A heated argument broke out and quickly turned violent, leaving him with fatal injuries.

“The suspects are on the run and police have since launched a manhunt,” said a source close to the investigation.

The brutal killing has shocked villagers, who say the maize feud has left the Kadziyanike family torn apart. H Metro