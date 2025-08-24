MBARE TRADERS CRY FOUL : WE HAVE BEEN SIDELINED

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has been roped in by traders at Harare’s biggest informal market, who are frustrated by alleged ‘extortionist fees’ in a development that has exposed factionalism in Zanu PF.

The traders sought assistance in resolving a myriad of challenges they are facing at the newly constructed Mbare Musika retail market, which they attributed to the privatisation of the facility by fortune seekers.

In a letter dated August 18, the informal traders raised serious complaints about exorbitant charges, exclusion of original beneficiaries, reduced space sizes of market stalls and refusal to accept rental fees in local currency, among others.

“Knowing your warm heart, we are looking forward to your usual assistance,” part of the letter read. The letter was signed by Roderick Maposah, the Mbare retail market chairman, secretary Josiah Rovai and Stephen Tsopo, a security officer.

It was copied to Local Government minister Daniel Garwe, Harare Provincial Affairs minister Charles Tawengwa and Harare mayor Jacob Mafume.

Garwe is said to have reacted angrily to the traders’ decision to approach Chiwenga directly without going through his ministry. The minister is one of the leading proponents of Zanu PF’s 2030 agenda to keep President Emmerson Mnangagwa in power beyond his constitutionally guaranteed terms in what is said to be a strategy to stop the VP’s ascendancy to the presidency.

The traders said they had been facing a number of challenges since the market was declared a state of disaster by Mnangagwa after it was gutted by a fire in October last year.

According to the letter, a handful of the traders benefitted, while nearly 70% of the affected beneficiaries were allegedly sidelined by Masimba Holdings.

The private player was accused of using its financial muscle to elbow out the elderly and less privileged.

The traders also claimed that licensing fees at the market now include US$150 deposit on rent, a weekly rent of US$50, a US$1 fee for every visit to the toilet and a monthly parking fee of US$240 in addition to the taxes the vendors are obliged to pay, charges which they said were beyond the reach of many.

“The rates pegged by the private player of US$200 per month is far too high compared to the US$25 the elderly and childheaded retailers were being charged by the council,” the letter reads.

“The private player strictly needs payment in foreign currency (USD) whereas the council accepted all currencies including our local Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG} currency.

“The private player’s lease conditions are too harsh and naturally don't make business sense.

“The private player reduced the space size from the traditional 2,5 mx2m to only 1,2mx1,2 m despite increasing the monthly fees.”

The letter added: “We are against the construction of a three-story building that was said to accommodate 10,000 retailers at a very small space hence recommending a clearly marked open shade that makes more business sense.”

On Monday when Garwe received the letter from the traders, The Standard heard that he immediately summoned them to his office for a meeting and complained why they wrote a letter to his political foe Chiwenga before bringing the issue to him.

“Four traders went to the Local Government ministry where they held a meeting with permanent secretary John Bhasera and a director in the ministry,” a source disclosed.

“Bhasera agreed to form a task force to investigate the complaints. The team went to Mbare on Wednesday on a fact-finding mission. Garwe wants to contain the situation as quickly as possible.”

The traders said they did not get a favourable outcome during the meeting. “No agreement, no outcome,” Rovai, who is the secretary of the Mbare retail market, said yesterday. Standard