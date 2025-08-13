ITS A SMEAR CAMPAIGN : ZIM CRICKET SLAMS COLTART

For too long, David Coltart has waged a relentless smear campaign against Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), targeting its black administrators with baseless accusations lacking any credible evidence.

It is time to call his bluff and expose his agenda for what it truly is.

Coltart’s frequent social media tirades – disguised as the voice of “concerned cricket lovers” – in reality propagate a deeply divisive and damaging narrative.

His rhetoric threatens the unity and progress that ZC has painstakingly built over many years.

Far from offering constructive criticism, his attacks are fuelled by personal bitterness and racial prejudice, aimed solely at undermining the integrity of selectors and administrators who operate under strict, merit-based and transparent processes.

While selection is inherently subjective and globally sparks healthy debate among cricket fans, that is normal and part of the game.

However, Coltart’s persistent claims of non-existent racist policies are both dangerous and deplorable.

Such accusations distract from the real work of developing Zimbabwean cricket and erode public trust in a fair, transparent system.

We challenge Coltart to abandon his hollow posts and present concrete, factual evidence to support his claims.

Without proof, his accusations amount to bar talk – empty noise unworthy of serious consideration but too dangerous to ignore given his political standing and influence.

To understand the gravity of Coltart’s attempts to destabilise ZC, one must appreciate the complex legacy of cricket in Zimbabwe.

Introduced in 1890 by the Pioneer Column during a segregated colonial era, cricket was long the preserve of the white minority.

It was not until 1995 – more than a century later – that a black player represented Zimbabwe at the national level.

This history of exclusion is a stain that ZC unequivocally rejects.

Since independence in 1980, racial relations in Zimbabwe have come a remarkable distance.

In recent years, ZC’s transformation drive has made national, provincial and club teams more representative of the country’s demographics.

The commitment to this integration policy – meant to grow cricket and keep it strong – helped Zimbabwe become a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1992.

We are proud of these achievements and remain committed to selecting only the best players – regardless of skin colour – to represent our national teams.

There is absolutely no place for racial prejudice in our game.

The ICC Anti-Discrimination Code prohibits conduct “likely to offend, insult, humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person . . . on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or ethnic origin”.

ZC’s compliance with this policy is absolute and non-negotiable.

Discrimination in team selection, administration or any aspect of our operations will never be tolerated.

This stands in stark contrast to Coltart’s own record.

His tenure as Minister of Sport was marked by divisive interference and politicisation of cricket.

In fact, his politicisation of the sport dates back to the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by Zimbabwe.

In a Daily Telegraph opinion piece on 31 December 2002 titled ‘Politics has no place in sport – so boycott the World Cup’, Coltart argued against the ICC’s principle of separating sport and politics.

In the lead-up to the tournament, he met with players Andy Flower and Henry Olonga and played a key role in planning the infamous black-armband protest.

Thanks to pressure from Coltart and his ilk, England refused to travel to Harare for their World Cup match, triggering a long-lasting diplomatic and sporting rift.

For 23 years, England froze bilateral cricket relations with Zimbabwe – a freeze that only ended in May 2025, when the current ZC administration successfully negotiated a historic one-off Test at Trent Bridge.

This achievement is the result of years of patient diplomacy and bridge-building by ZC.

Yet Coltart shamelessly presents himself as a champion of Zimbabwe cricket in light of this milestone.

During the national team’s recent tour to England, he thrust himself into the media spotlight, offering interviews and commentary to portray himself as a saviour, while conveniently ignoring his role in the crises that crippled Zimbabwe cricket for decades.

The irony is profound: Coltart, a former officer in the Rhodesian police – an institution notorious for oppressing black Zimbabweans – now poses as a white liberal messiah, spreading a toxic, race-obsessed narrative that sows division rather than healing.

In 2018, he publicly acknowledged his past role and expressed regret for supporting an unjust system that discriminated against black people.

Yet his ongoing social media campaign betrays a lack of true repentance.

His selective outrage reveals his agenda: he protests only when white players are overlooked but remains silent when black players miss out on national team selection.

He also celebrates only cricket milestones by white players.

While this is his prerogative, it exposes his “concerns” as a façade for a racial agenda – not the best interests of Zimbabwean cricket.

The progress ZC has made speaks louder than Coltart’s bitter diatribes.

Organising high-profile tours, including recent Test series against South Africa and New Zealand in Coltart’s own mayoral backyard of Bulawayo, alongside full compliance with ICC’s Anti-Discrimination Code, are milestones achieved through the dedication of players, administrators and coaches committed to excellence and unity.

ZC rejects division. We reject politicisation. And we categorically reject Coltart’s cynical campaign to destabilise the sport.

We call on the cricketing community and the public to see through Coltart’s charade and stand firmly with Zimbabwean cricket as we build a future founded on unity, fairness and sporting excellence.

Our cricket is a shared heritage belonging to every Zimbabwean who plays, supports and loves the game, not to divisive politicians clinging to a bitter past.