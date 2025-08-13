ITS A SMEAR CAMPAIGN : ZIM CRICKET SLAMS COLTART

For too long, David Coltart has waged a relentless smear campaign against Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), targeting its black administrators with baseless accusations lacking any credible evidence.
It is time to
call his bluff and expose his agenda for what it truly is.
Coltart’s
frequent social media tirades – disguised as the voice of “concerned cricket
lovers” – in reality propagate a deeply divisive and damaging narrative.
His rhetoric
threatens the unity and progress that ZC has painstakingly built over many
years.
Far from
offering constructive criticism, his attacks are fuelled by personal bitterness
and racial prejudice, aimed solely at undermining the integrity of selectors
and administrators who operate under strict, merit-based and transparent
processes.
While selection
is inherently subjective and globally sparks healthy debate among cricket fans,
that is normal and part of the game.
However,
Coltart’s persistent claims of non-existent racist policies are both dangerous
and deplorable.
Such
accusations distract from the real work of developing Zimbabwean cricket and
erode public trust in a fair, transparent system.
We challenge
Coltart to abandon his hollow posts and present concrete, factual evidence to
support his claims.
Without proof,
his accusations amount to bar talk – empty noise unworthy of serious
consideration but too dangerous to ignore given his political standing and
influence.
To understand
the gravity of Coltart’s attempts to destabilise ZC, one must appreciate the
complex legacy of cricket in Zimbabwe.
Introduced in
1890 by the Pioneer Column during a segregated colonial era, cricket was long
the preserve of the white minority.
It was not
until 1995 – more than a century later – that a black player represented
Zimbabwe at the national level.
This history of
exclusion is a stain that ZC unequivocally rejects.
Since
independence in 1980, racial relations in Zimbabwe have come a remarkable
distance.
In recent
years, ZC’s transformation drive has made national, provincial and club teams
more representative of the country’s demographics.
The commitment
to this integration policy – meant to grow cricket and keep it strong – helped
Zimbabwe become a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in
1992.
We are proud of
these achievements and remain committed to selecting only the best players –
regardless of skin colour – to represent our national teams.
There is
absolutely no place for racial prejudice in our game.
The ICC
Anti-Discrimination Code prohibits conduct “likely to offend, insult,
humiliate, intimidate, threaten, disparage or vilify any reasonable person . .
. on the basis of their race, religion, culture, colour, descent, national or
ethnic origin”.
ZC’s compliance
with this policy is absolute and non-negotiable.
Discrimination
in team selection, administration or any aspect of our operations will never be
tolerated.
This stands in
stark contrast to Coltart’s own record.
His tenure as
Minister of Sport was marked by divisive interference and politicisation of
cricket.
In fact, his
politicisation of the sport dates back to the 2003 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,
co-hosted by Zimbabwe.
In a Daily
Telegraph opinion piece on 31 December 2002 titled ‘Politics has no place in
sport – so boycott the World Cup’, Coltart argued against the ICC’s principle
of separating sport and politics.
In the lead-up
to the tournament, he met with players Andy Flower and Henry Olonga and played
a key role in planning the infamous black-armband protest.
Thanks to
pressure from Coltart and his ilk, England refused to travel to Harare for
their World Cup match, triggering a long-lasting diplomatic and sporting rift.
For 23 years,
England froze bilateral cricket relations with Zimbabwe – a freeze that only
ended in May 2025, when the current ZC administration successfully negotiated a
historic one-off Test at Trent Bridge.
This
achievement is the result of years of patient diplomacy and bridge-building by
ZC.
Yet Coltart
shamelessly presents himself as a champion of Zimbabwe cricket in light of this
milestone.
During the
national team’s recent tour to England, he thrust himself into the media
spotlight, offering interviews and commentary to portray himself as a saviour,
while conveniently ignoring his role in the crises that crippled Zimbabwe
cricket for decades.
The irony is
profound: Coltart, a former officer in the Rhodesian police – an institution
notorious for oppressing black Zimbabweans – now poses as a white liberal
messiah, spreading a toxic, race-obsessed narrative that sows division rather
than healing.
In 2018, he
publicly acknowledged his past role and expressed regret for supporting an
unjust system that discriminated against black people.
Yet his ongoing
social media campaign betrays a lack of true repentance.
His selective
outrage reveals his agenda: he protests only when white players are overlooked
but remains silent when black players miss out on national team selection.
He also
celebrates only cricket milestones by white players.
While this is
his prerogative, it exposes his “concerns” as a façade for a racial agenda –
not the best interests of Zimbabwean cricket.
The progress ZC
has made speaks louder than Coltart’s bitter diatribes.
Organising
high-profile tours, including recent Test series against South Africa and New
Zealand in Coltart’s own mayoral backyard of Bulawayo, alongside full
compliance with ICC’s Anti-Discrimination Code, are milestones achieved through
the dedication of players, administrators and coaches committed to excellence
and unity.
ZC rejects
division. We reject politicisation. And we categorically reject Coltart’s
cynical campaign to destabilise the sport.
We call on the
cricketing community and the public to see through Coltart’s charade and stand
firmly with Zimbabwean cricket as we build a future founded on unity, fairness
and sporting excellence.
Our cricket is
a shared heritage belonging to every Zimbabwean who plays, supports and loves
the game, not to divisive politicians clinging to a bitter past.
