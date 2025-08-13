ED TELLS DEFENCE FORCES : IT WILL GET BETTER



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the Defence Forces Service Commission is seized with the rationalisation of the interrank salary differentials as his administration moves to improve the welfare of members.

Speaking during the Defence Day commemorations in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said his administration was working around the clock to improve the welfare of serving members of the Zimbabwe Defence Force.

“Government’s improvement of the conditions of service for members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is ongoing. The Defence Forces Service Commission is engaged in a process to rationalise the inter-rank salary differentials. This is being done in tandem with efforts to finalise implementation of the Military Salary Concept,” Mnangagwa said.

He said the government was accelerating the completion of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Base to cater for ZDF members.

“Refurbishment, upgrading and modernisation projects of other medical facilities in cantonment areas, throughout the country, are being supported and speeded up.

“Innovative financing models employed by government are resolving the perennial shortage of institutional accommodation for serving members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces,” Mnangagwa said.

He said the government prioritised the need to address transport challenges besetting the defence forces.

“A phased programme is in place to add an assortment of vehicles for various ZDF operational requirements, including a fleet of buses to transport members,” Mnangagwa said.

He challenged the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to continue sharpening their capabilities in the face of a wide range of challenges relating to economic instability, climate change, cyber-attacks, pandemics and terrorism.

Mnangagwa said fast-paced and multi-pronged global developments required the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to go beyond the traditional role of defending our national sovereignty and territorial integrity from external military threats.

He applauded various initiatives being undertaken by ZDF to provide military aid to civil power, including activities with regard to border control and the combating of drug and substance abuse.

“The role of ZDF in addressing climate change and disaster preparedness is worth commendation. During the last rainy season, the involvement of our forces in search and rescue operations to assist villagers affected by floods brought speedy relief to affected communities,” Mnangagwa said.

“The logistical support in the air lifting of stranded persons, as well as the distribution of grain to affected communities, ensures that no individual or family dies from hunger.”

He said Zimbabwe, as an independent and sovereign country, would never sacrifice its legitimate rights and interests or “our peace and security”.

Mnangagwa underscored Zimbabwe’s commitment to national, regional and continental peace, as well as to a peaceful international order, anchored on equality of nations. Such a commitment remains unshakeable, he said.

“We continue to work for the peaceful resolution to international disputes and to support Sadc, African Union and United Nations initiatives, in this regard.” Newsday