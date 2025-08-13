ED TELLS DEFENCE FORCES : IT WILL GET BETTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the Defence Forces Service Commission is seized with the rationalisation of the interrank salary differentials as his administration moves to improve the welfare of members.
Speaking during
the Defence Day commemorations in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said his
administration was working around the clock to improve the welfare of serving
members of the Zimbabwe Defence Force.
“Government’s
improvement of the conditions of service for members of the Zimbabwe Defence
Forces is ongoing. The Defence Forces Service Commission is engaged in a
process to rationalise the inter-rank salary differentials. This is being done
in tandem with efforts to finalise implementation of the Military Salary
Concept,” Mnangagwa said.
He said the
government was accelerating the completion of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces
Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Base to cater for ZDF members.
“Refurbishment,
upgrading and modernisation projects of other medical facilities in cantonment
areas, throughout the country, are being supported and speeded up.
“Innovative
financing models employed by government are resolving the perennial shortage of
institutional accommodation for serving members of the Zimbabwe Defence
Forces,” Mnangagwa said.
He said the
government prioritised the need to address transport challenges besetting the
defence forces.
“A phased
programme is in place to add an assortment of vehicles for various ZDF
operational requirements, including a fleet of buses to transport members,”
Mnangagwa said.
He challenged
the Zimbabwe Defence Forces to continue sharpening their capabilities in the
face of a wide range of challenges relating to economic instability, climate
change, cyber-attacks, pandemics and terrorism.
Mnangagwa said
fast-paced and multi-pronged global developments required the Zimbabwe Defence
Forces to go beyond the traditional role of defending our national sovereignty
and territorial integrity from external military threats.
He applauded
various initiatives being undertaken by ZDF to provide military aid to civil
power, including activities with regard to border control and the combating of
drug and substance abuse.
“The role of
ZDF in addressing climate change and disaster preparedness is worth
commendation. During the last rainy season, the involvement of our forces in
search and rescue operations to assist villagers affected by floods brought
speedy relief to affected communities,” Mnangagwa said.
“The logistical
support in the air lifting of stranded persons, as well as the distribution of
grain to affected communities, ensures that no individual or family dies from
hunger.”
He said
Zimbabwe, as an independent and sovereign country, would never sacrifice its
legitimate rights and interests or “our peace and security”.
Mnangagwa
underscored Zimbabwe’s commitment to national, regional and continental peace,
as well as to a peaceful international order, anchored on equality of nations.
Such a commitment remains unshakeable, he said.
“We continue to
work for the peaceful resolution to international disputes and to support Sadc,
African Union and United Nations initiatives, in this regard.” Newsday
