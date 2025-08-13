DUMPED MAN RAPES LOVER'S DAUGHTER

A Dzivaresekwa man, who had been dumped in a failed relationship, is on the run for allegedly raping his erstwhile lover’s daughter.

The jilted lover identified only as Blessing, had been following his former lover’s daughter after he was dumped by her mother.

On August 2, 2025 at around 8pm, the girl was on her way to fetching water at a community borehole when she met Blessing.

Blessing allegedly dragged her to a nearby unfinished house in the area where he raped her once without protection.

After the rape, Blessing offered the victim US$2 but she turned down the offer.

He threatened to assault her if she told anyone about the rape.

The Grade 5 girl did not tell anyone fearing Blessing.

On August 10, 2025 at around 8pm, she went out of the house in bid to pick up some plastics to set up fire and she met Blessing again.

He dragged her into a nearby uncompleted house and raped her once without protection and he disappeared into darkness leaving the girl dressing herself.

On her way back, the girl met her mother who questioned her why she took so long to return home, and she remained quiet.

Her mother noticed some grass on her back and also discovered some semen flowing from her panties.

Her mother took her to ZRP Dzivaresekwa where she disclosed the rape.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Blessing.

“Police are investigating a rape involving a juvenile and her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

“Accused person is still at large and the complainant was escorted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical attention,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro