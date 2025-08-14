I'M NOW IN CHARGE : ROGUE COP ARRESTED





An internal memo seen by CITE, dated 13 August, noted that the police officer had stolen a police vehicle and urged all stations in Mashonaland East to mount roadblocks and intercept Mandizvidza and the vehicle, a Ford Ranger.

“May all stations Mazowe district be on the lookout for ZRP Ford Ranger reg 033 with police colours driven by A/Insp Mandizvidza. The vehicle is stolen at PGHQ by A/Insp Mandizvidza and is believed to be in Mashonaland Central province,” read the police memo.

The 12-minute recording suggests A/Inspector Mandizvidza’s crime may be bigger than the stolen vehicle.

In the video, Mandizvidza, who identifies himself as the Member in Charge of the Senior Officers’ Desk, says:

In light of the recent developments, I am announcing that I will be taking charge of Zimbabwe Republic Police with immediate effect, with a focus on empowering young officers to lead and drive positive change within the organisation and the country at large. I encourage all police officers to remain vigilant and dedicated to serving the people.”

Mandizvidza also ordered all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours and warned that attempts to apprehend him could spark conflict:

“Hapana munhu anorowa, vanhu vachafamba zvakanaka, vagobuda [No one will be beaten; people will move freely and then leave]. If you really love your country support me.”

He further claimed to have disbanded all traffic police sections, instructing officers to report immediately to their stations.

His presentation style mirrors that of Blessed Geza, a former ZANU-PF Central Committee member and war veteran known for his outspoken criticism of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Like Geza, Mandizvidza alternates between English and Shona in his address. CITE