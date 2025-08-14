I'M NOW IN CHARGE : ROGUE COP ARRESTED

Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza reportedly stole a police vehicle at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).
An internal memo seen by CITE, dated 13 August, noted that the police officer had stolen a police vehicle and urged all stations in Mashonaland East to mount roadblocks and intercept Mandizvidza and the vehicle, a Ford Ranger.
“May all
stations Mazowe district be on the lookout for ZRP Ford Ranger reg 033 with
police colours driven by A/Insp Mandizvidza. The vehicle is stolen at PGHQ by
A/Insp Mandizvidza and is believed to be in Mashonaland Central province,” read
the police memo.
The 12-minute
recording suggests A/Inspector Mandizvidza’s crime may be bigger than the
stolen vehicle.
In the video,
Mandizvidza, who identifies himself as the Member in Charge of the Senior
Officers’ Desk, says:
In light of the
recent developments, I am announcing that I will be taking charge of Zimbabwe
Republic Police with immediate effect, with a focus on empowering young
officers to lead and drive positive change within the organisation and the
country at large. I encourage all police officers to remain vigilant and
dedicated to serving the people.”
Mandizvidza
also ordered all Chinese nationals to leave Zimbabwe within 48 hours and warned
that attempts to apprehend him could spark conflict:
“Hapana munhu
anorowa, vanhu vachafamba zvakanaka, vagobuda [No one will be beaten; people
will move freely and then leave]. If you really love your country support me.”
He further
claimed to have disbanded all traffic police sections, instructing officers to
report immediately to their stations.
His
presentation style mirrors that of Blessed Geza, a former ZANU-PF Central
Committee member and war veteran known for his outspoken criticism of President
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Like Geza, Mandizvidza alternates between English and Shona
in his address. CITE
