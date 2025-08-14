COMMUTERS STRANDED AFTER COPS CLAMPADOWN

Hundreds of commuters are stranded in Masvingo yesterday evening after Traffic Police particularly from Chikato and Central made a clampdown on commuters and mshikashika that began in the morning.

The clampdown was allegedly triggered by the arrest of two cops who had received bribes. Angry cops allegedly started the clampdown on kombi drivers who they accuse of reporting them to Police seniors.

There is virtually no transport for commuters going from the CBD to Victoria Ranch and Mucheke.

The operation began today and over 35 kombis and mshika shika vehicles have been clamped since morning. Other transporters have parked their vehicles to avoid Police seizures.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said the operation is targeting operator licenses, passenger insurance, certificates of fitness and yellow plates. Masvingo Mirror