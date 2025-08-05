GIRL (13) DIES IN LABOUR

A 13-year old girl from Masvingo Rural who was a member of the Johane Marange Apostolic sect died in labour and was buried without Police being notified.
Esther Mugwebi
was allegedly a fourth wife to Learnmore Mahova (33) who has 30 children.
Her father,
Jeremiah Mugwebi (46) and Mahova appeared before Masvingo Magistrate, Caroline
Tafira Nyoni for violating the Birth and Death Registration Act.
Mugwebi and
Mahova were sentenced to 12 months in prison. Four months were suspended for
five years and the remaining eight months were commuted to 280 hours of
community service.
Esther died in
labour on June 5, 2025, at Bhake Village, Chief Musara, Masvingo and was buried
at the same village on June 8. Police was not notified of the death. Esther’s
womb was dissected using a razorblade and her baby died in the womb.
Magistrate
Nyoni noted that both men are not employed and they have big families that
depend on them.
“Giving you a
custodial sentence will be unfair since you have many dependents. You have no
substantial sources of income and you are both farmers. There was negligence on
your part on not reporting the incident,” said Nyoni.
Mugwebi and
Mahova told the court that they didn’t know that a case of sudden death is
reported to the Police.
Esther was also
epileptic
Circumstances
are that Esther went into labour on June 5, 2025, around 9am and she couldn’t
push the baby out. Esther died in labour and her unborn child died inside the
womb
Mugwebi and
Mahova went on to bury Esther on June 8, 2025, without acquiring a burial
order.
Investigations
reviewed that a razorblade was used to cut Esther’s womb when she couldn’t push
her baby.
Nobukhosi Moyo prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
