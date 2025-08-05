GIRL (13) DIES IN LABOUR

A 13-year old girl from Masvingo Rural who was a member of the Johane Marange Apostolic sect died in labour and was buried without Police being notified.

Esther Mugwebi was allegedly a fourth wife to Learnmore Mahova (33) who has 30 children.

Her father, Jeremiah Mugwebi (46) and Mahova appeared before Masvingo Magistrate, Caroline Tafira Nyoni for violating the Birth and Death Registration Act.

Mugwebi and Mahova were sentenced to 12 months in prison. Four months were suspended for five years and the remaining eight months were commuted to 280 hours of community service.

Esther died in labour on June 5, 2025, at Bhake Village, Chief Musara, Masvingo and was buried at the same village on June 8. Police was not notified of the death. Esther’s womb was dissected using a razorblade and her baby died in the womb.

Magistrate Nyoni noted that both men are not employed and they have big families that depend on them.

“Giving you a custodial sentence will be unfair since you have many dependents. You have no substantial sources of income and you are both farmers. There was negligence on your part on not reporting the incident,” said Nyoni.

Mugwebi and Mahova told the court that they didn’t know that a case of sudden death is reported to the Police.

Esther was also epileptic

Circumstances are that Esther went into labour on June 5, 2025, around 9am and she couldn’t push the baby out. Esther died in labour and her unborn child died inside the womb

Mugwebi and Mahova went on to bury Esther on June 8, 2025, without acquiring a burial order.

Investigations reviewed that a razorblade was used to cut Esther’s womb when she couldn’t push her baby.

Nobukhosi Moyo prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror