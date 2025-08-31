TEEN PAYS HOOKER WITH FAMILY GROCERIES

A Harare brothel masquerading as a massage parlour was dramatically exposed after a 14-year-old boy allegedly paid one of the women with groceries for sex.

The shocking incident led to the arrest of Tanaka Mushambi (23) of Mandara, who has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with living off or facilitating prostitution.

Prosecutors said Mushambi converted a house at 817 Grosvenor Road, Highlands, into a secret den between June and August 2025. The spot became a hive where women were hired to entertain male clients for money or “gifts.”

The scandal blew open on 19 August after the teenager arranged an encounter with one of the women via an online platform. Police were alerted after the groceries-for-sex deal, sparking an investigation that led to arrests.

While the woman involved in the teen’s encounter is also facing trial, Mushambi was denied bail as investigations continue.

Authorities warned that operating brothels not only breaks the law but also endangers children and vulnerable people. “The justice system will deal firmly with such cases to protect society,” the National Prosecuting Authority said.

Outraged Highlands residents told B-Metro the leafy suburb was being turned into a red-light district. “We never thought our neighbourhood would be tainted by such dirty business,” fumed one neighbour. H Metro