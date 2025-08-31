TEEN PAYS HOOKER WITH FAMILY GROCERIES

A Harare brothel masquerading as a massage parlour was dramatically exposed after a 14-year-old boy allegedly paid one of the women with groceries for sex.
The shocking
incident led to the arrest of Tanaka Mushambi (23) of Mandara, who has since
appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with living off or
facilitating prostitution.
Prosecutors
said Mushambi converted a house at 817 Grosvenor Road, Highlands, into a secret
den between June and August 2025. The spot became a hive where women were hired
to entertain male clients for money or “gifts.”
The scandal
blew open on 19 August after the teenager arranged an encounter with one of the
women via an online platform. Police were alerted after the groceries-for-sex
deal, sparking an investigation that led to arrests.
While the woman
involved in the teen’s encounter is also facing trial, Mushambi was denied bail
as investigations continue.
Authorities
warned that operating brothels not only breaks the law but also endangers
children and vulnerable people. “The justice system will deal firmly with such
cases to protect society,” the National Prosecuting Authority said.
Outraged
Highlands residents told B-Metro the leafy suburb was being turned into a
red-light district. “We never thought our neighbourhood would be tainted by
such dirty business,” fumed one neighbour. H Metro
