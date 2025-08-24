HUGE FAREWELL FOR TENDAI NDORO

Takudzwa Bulawayo, the City of Kings and Queens, came to a standstill yesterday as fans, family, and football legends gathered to lay to rest former Warriors, Chicken Inn, and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai “Fire” Ndoro at West Park Cemetery.

Nicknamed “Fire” for his explosive talent, Ndoro once dazzled crowds with his flair and finesse. Yesterday, he made his final move, leaving behind a grieving football fraternity, his Guta Ramwari Church mates, and the Nketa community where he was raised.

Ndoro, who was found dead in his South African apartment last Monday, was remembered as a gifted forward and a free spirit who lived for the beautiful game. At his memorial service held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre, speaker after speaker paid tribute to his artistry and enduring passion for football.

His brother-in-law, Chrispen Ncube, who was the first to discover his body, gave a heartfelt account.

“I called him malume (uncle). When I found him dead, I was disturbed and shocked. I asked for God’s strength and accepted it. I informed the family, and they trusted me to handle the funeral. I’m grateful I managed to bring his body back to his parents. Rest well, Tendai, and may my in-laws continue to trust me,” he said.

Ncube’s wife, Lorraine — Ndoro’s sister — spoke through tears.

“I’m in pain. I have no words. I’m grateful for the work my husband did. He played a very big role, and I thank you, Ncube.”

Deputy Director in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Isaiah Mpofu, spoke on behalf of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube.

“We have lost a beacon, a legend who inspired youngsters. We celebrate his legacy. He remained firm despite challenges. Go well, son of the soil.”

Officials from Chicken Inn, the club that gave Ndoro his first major platform, were visibly moved.





“I’m pained to see this boy lying motionless. He was our first import and export. I remember bringing him from Nico United in Botswana with Omega Sibanda. He helped us win our first trophy — the NetOne Cup in 2012. After Adam Ndlovu’s death, he carried us. He and others like Teenage Hadebe and Clive Augusto brought money and pride to the club. We have lost a legend,” said Chicken Inn Secretary General Tavengwa Hara.

Legendary coach Madinda Ndlovu, speaking on behalf of his brother Peter — who was among the first to rush to Ndoro’s flat when news of his death broke, said: “My late brother Adam coached him. I cannot say much, but we have lost a great player. Youngsters should take football seriously; it’s now a well-paying career.”

Former Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare cut through the grief with a scathing rebuke.

“What makes me happy is that people spoke glowingly about Ndoro. But Zimbabwean people, why are you so evil? We judged him. Someone cheated Tendai out of his investments. He was very careful with money; he did not waste it. Yet from all his earnings, someone robbed him. May God bless that person,” he said, drawing loud applause.

Christina Mukundwa, Tendai Ndoro’s mother, being comforted as she views her late son’s casket

Joseph Nkomazana, a ZISCA coach who nurtured Ndoro in his early days, recalled his raw talent. Former Warriors defender Herbert Dick praised his speed and spark.

“Ndoro made things happen. He was speedy and skilful. He made me retire. The boy was Fire. He was too fast,” Dick said.

His twin brother, Takudzwa — a goalkeeper — broke down in tears and was consoled by the famous Bulawayo Mabaisa twins, Jester and Violet, aged 73. After regaining composure, he was handed the microphone and led mourners in a song he and Tendai often sang together.

The crowd joined in, their voices rising in unison as they belted out the line “ndimi makawuraya” (“you are the ones who killed”), a raw moment of grief and solidarity.

Among those in attendance were Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu, Zifa Southern Region Chairman Lloyd Munhanga, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas, Highlanders legend Njabulo “Tshiki” Ncube, and many others from Zimbabwe’s football circles.

Ndoro’s career included a memorable spell with Orlando Pirates and a goal for Zimbabwe at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in a 4-2 defeat to Tunisia. He is survived by his three children: Laizah (12), Christiano (7), and Mukundi (3).

It is indeed full-time. Rest in peace, Fire Seven. Chronicle