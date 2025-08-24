HUGE FAREWELL FOR TENDAI NDORO

Bulawayo, the
City of Kings and Queens, came to a standstill yesterday as fans, family, and
football legends gathered to lay to rest former Warriors, Chicken Inn, and
Orlando Pirates striker Tendai “Fire” Ndoro at West Park Cemetery.
Takudzwa
Nicknamed
“Fire” for his explosive talent, Ndoro once dazzled crowds with his flair and
finesse. Yesterday, he made his final move, leaving behind a grieving football
fraternity, his Guta Ramwari Church mates, and the Nketa community where he was
raised.
Ndoro, who was
found dead in his South African apartment last Monday, was remembered as a
gifted forward and a free spirit who lived for the beautiful game. At his
memorial service held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre, speaker after speaker paid
tribute to his artistry and enduring passion for football.
His
brother-in-law, Chrispen Ncube, who was the first to discover his body, gave a
heartfelt account.
“I called him
malume (uncle). When I found him dead, I was disturbed and shocked. I asked for
God’s strength and accepted it. I informed the family, and they trusted me to
handle the funeral. I’m grateful I managed to bring his body back to his
parents. Rest well, Tendai, and may my in-laws continue to trust me,” he said.
Ncube’s wife,
Lorraine — Ndoro’s sister — spoke through tears.
“I’m in pain. I
have no words. I’m grateful for the work my husband did. He played a very big
role, and I thank you, Ncube.”
Deputy Director
in the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation, Isaiah Mpofu, spoke on behalf of
the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube.
“We have lost a
beacon, a legend who inspired youngsters. We celebrate his legacy. He remained
firm despite challenges. Go well, son of the soil.”
Officials from Chicken Inn, the club that gave Ndoro his first major platform, were visibly moved.
“I’m pained to
see this boy lying motionless. He was our first import and export. I remember
bringing him from Nico United in Botswana with Omega Sibanda. He helped us win
our first trophy — the NetOne Cup in 2012. After Adam Ndlovu’s death, he
carried us. He and others like Teenage Hadebe and Clive Augusto brought money
and pride to the club. We have lost a legend,” said Chicken Inn Secretary
General Tavengwa Hara.
Legendary coach
Madinda Ndlovu, speaking on behalf of his brother Peter — who was among the
first to rush to Ndoro’s flat when news of his death broke, said: “My late
brother Adam coached him. I cannot say much, but we have lost a great player.
Youngsters should take football seriously; it’s now a well-paying career.”
Former Warriors
team manager Wellington Mpandare cut through the grief with a scathing rebuke.
“What makes me
happy is that people spoke glowingly about Ndoro. But Zimbabwean people, why
are you so evil? We judged him. Someone cheated Tendai out of his investments.
He was very careful with money; he did not waste it. Yet from all his earnings,
someone robbed him. May God bless that person,” he said, drawing loud applause.
Christina
Mukundwa, Tendai Ndoro’s mother, being comforted as she views her late son’s
casket
Joseph
Nkomazana, a ZISCA coach who nurtured Ndoro in his early days, recalled his raw
talent. Former Warriors defender Herbert Dick praised his speed and spark.
“Ndoro made
things happen. He was speedy and skilful. He made me retire. The boy was Fire.
He was too fast,” Dick said.
His twin
brother, Takudzwa — a goalkeeper — broke down in tears and was consoled by the
famous Bulawayo Mabaisa twins, Jester and Violet, aged 73. After regaining
composure, he was handed the microphone and led mourners in a song he and
Tendai often sang together.
The crowd
joined in, their voices rising in unison as they belted out the line “ndimi
makawuraya” (“you are the ones who killed”), a raw moment of grief and
solidarity.
Among those in
attendance were Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu, Zifa Southern Region
Chairman Lloyd Munhanga, Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas, Highlanders legend
Njabulo “Tshiki” Ncube, and many others from Zimbabwe’s football circles.
Ndoro’s career
included a memorable spell with Orlando Pirates and a goal for Zimbabwe at the
2017 Africa Cup of Nations in a 4-2 defeat to Tunisia. He is survived by his
three children: Laizah (12), Christiano (7), and Mukundi (3).
It is indeed
full-time. Rest in peace, Fire Seven. Chronicle
