FOREIGNER STEALS US$25K, LAPTOPS FROM CARS

He is a foreign national who targeted other foreign nationals in a wave of criminal activities, including some which were caught on CCTV, and he even sent stolen laptops to his home country by bus.

That alone suggests Cassian Pascal Mangombe, who has been arrested by police for the crimes, is probably from one of Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries, where bus services exist.

Or, maybe, he is even from Tanzania.

But, whatever his nationality, Mangombe, a 45-year-old who entered the country illegally, is now in custody after his luck finally ran out.

By the time he was nabbed, he had already sent some of the laptops, which he stole, to his home country by bus.

He is alleged to have stolen more than US$25,000 and other valuables by stealing from parked vehicles. Cassian targeted Sharif Ahmad Elamine, 26, and stole US$2,000, an MSI laptop, a Lenovo laptop, a Lebanon passport, a Zambian debit card, a Zambian driving licence, a Zambian work permit and a Zambian National ID.

The incident happened at the Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale and was captured on CCTV.

On the same day, Cassian targeted another foreign national, Shaqyong Chen, 50, when he parked his vehicle at Greenfields Shopping Center in Harare.

He stole a bag containing US$23,000, Podhill company documents and a Chinese passport belonging to MojianLin and jumped into a Toyota Fortuner.

It was the same car which was used for the theft in Borrowdale.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the three incidents happened between Monday and Thursday last week.

“The three incidents took place at Bond Shopping Centre, Mt Pleasant, Greenfields Shopping Centre, along Samora Machel Avenue, Harare and Village Walk Shopping Centre, Borrowdale, Harare where three laptops and fuel coupons were stolen from parked motor vehicles.

“On August 22, 2025, detectives from CID theft from car received information which linked the suspect to the cases.

“The detectives tracked the suspect leading to his arrest in Msasa, Harare.

“The arrest led to the recovery of fuel coupons stolen on August 19, 2025, from a parked Toyota Hilux vehicle at Village Walk Shopping Centre, Borrowdale, Harare.

“Investigations by the police established that the suspect illegally entered the country and had already sent the stolen laptops to his country of origin by bus.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged INTERPOL to facilitate the recovery of the stolen laptops.” H Metro