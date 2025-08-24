FOREIGNER STEALS US$25K, LAPTOPS FROM CARS

He is a foreign national who targeted other foreign nationals in a wave of criminal activities, including some which were caught on CCTV, and he even sent stolen laptops to his home country by bus.
That alone
suggests Cassian Pascal Mangombe, who has been arrested by police for the
crimes, is probably from one of Zimbabwe’s neighbouring countries, where bus
services exist.
Or, maybe, he
is even from Tanzania.
But, whatever
his nationality, Mangombe, a 45-year-old who entered the country illegally, is
now in custody after his luck finally ran out.
By the time he
was nabbed, he had already sent some of the laptops, which he stole, to his
home country by bus.
He is alleged
to have stolen more than US$25,000 and other valuables by stealing from parked
vehicles. Cassian targeted Sharif Ahmad Elamine, 26, and stole US$2,000, an MSI
laptop, a Lenovo laptop, a Lebanon passport, a Zambian debit card, a Zambian
driving licence, a Zambian work permit and a Zambian National ID.
The incident
happened at the Village Walk Shopping Centre in Borrowdale and was captured on
CCTV.
On the same
day, Cassian targeted another foreign national, Shaqyong Chen, 50, when he
parked his vehicle at Greenfields Shopping Center in Harare.
He stole a bag
containing US$23,000, Podhill company documents and a Chinese passport
belonging to MojianLin and jumped into a Toyota Fortuner.
It was the same
car which was used for the theft in Borrowdale.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the three incidents happened
between Monday and Thursday last week.
“The three
incidents took place at Bond Shopping Centre, Mt Pleasant, Greenfields Shopping
Centre, along Samora Machel Avenue, Harare and Village Walk Shopping Centre,
Borrowdale, Harare where three laptops and fuel coupons were stolen from parked
motor vehicles.
“On August 22,
2025, detectives from CID theft from car received information which linked the
suspect to the cases.
“The detectives
tracked the suspect leading to his arrest in Msasa, Harare.
“The arrest led
to the recovery of fuel coupons stolen on August 19, 2025, from a parked Toyota
Hilux vehicle at Village Walk Shopping Centre, Borrowdale, Harare.
“Investigations
by the police established that the suspect illegally entered the country and
had already sent the stolen laptops to his country of origin by bus.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police has engaged INTERPOL to facilitate the recovery of the stolen
laptops.” H Metro
