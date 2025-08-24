COUNCILLOR SQUANDERS WATER PROJECT FUNDS

Villagers have reported Gutu Ward 12 Councillor, Lovemore Runde to Police for allegedly converting US$942 raised by the community for a water project at Magombedze Clinic to personal use.

Project committee chairperson, Leonard Makoni told Masvingo Mirror that they reported the matter at Bhasera Police Station under CR 12/05/25.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was looking into the matter.

Makoni said villagers contributed US$1 per household to buy pipes for a solarised borehole. The pipes would supply water to the local clinic, Magombedze Primary School, Magombedze Secondary School and a dip tank.

The money was raised last year and was kept at the local clinic. Runde allegedly went to the clinic in November and told nurses that he was going to buy pipes and didn’t do so.

Gutu Rural District Council (RDC) gave the community five solar panels for the borehole.

Village head Francis Chitsa told Masvingo Mirror that Runde is failing to account to villagers.

“The councillor diverted funds that were meant for a water project to benefit our community. Nothing has materialized and the councillor’s words and actions are not adding up,” said Chitsa.

Rundare denied the allegations. He said the ‘false report’ was made by villagers who want to tarnish his image.

“How can l steal USD $900 when l was the one who donated solar cables. The cables and pipes were bought. This is just politics at play. All invoices are there,” said Rundare. Masvingo Mirror