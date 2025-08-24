COUNCILLOR SQUANDERS WATER PROJECT FUNDS

Villagers have reported Gutu Ward 12 Councillor, Lovemore Runde to Police for allegedly converting US$942 raised by the community for a water project at Magombedze Clinic to personal use.
Project
committee chairperson, Leonard Makoni told Masvingo Mirror that they reported
the matter at Bhasera Police Station under CR 12/05/25.
Masvingo Police
Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said he was looking into the matter.
Makoni said
villagers contributed US$1 per household to buy pipes for a solarised borehole.
The pipes would supply water to the local clinic, Magombedze Primary School,
Magombedze Secondary School and a dip tank.
The money was
raised last year and was kept at the local clinic. Runde allegedly went to the
clinic in November and told nurses that he was going to buy pipes and didn’t do
so.
Gutu Rural
District Council (RDC) gave the community five solar panels for the borehole.
Village head
Francis Chitsa told Masvingo Mirror that Runde is failing to account to
villagers.
“The councillor
diverted funds that were meant for a water project to benefit our community.
Nothing has materialized and the councillor’s words and actions are not adding
up,” said Chitsa.
Rundare denied
the allegations. He said the ‘false report’ was made by villagers who want to
tarnish his image.
“How can l
steal USD $900 when l was the one who donated solar cables. The cables and
pipes were bought. This is just politics at play. All invoices are there,” said
Rundare. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment