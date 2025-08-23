HE SNITCHED : EIGHT ROBBERS ARRESTED

The long arm of the law has caught up with a notorious gang of armed robbers that terrorised Beitbridge, leaving victims counting heavy losses in cash, phones and airtime vouchers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of eight suspects linked to a string of robberies committed between June and August this year.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tinashe Nkomo alias Sadamu or Jeck (39), Future Moyo (35), Decent Moyo (35), Obey Chiware (38), Wiseman Muleya (30), Tendai Mapira (45), Khumbulani Mabhena (42) and Admire Charumbira (36) in connection with a spate of armed robbery cases which occurred in Beitbridge between 19 June 2025 and 20 August 2025.”

The gang’s downfall came on 21 August when detectives pounced on Future Moyo while he was allegedly offloading airtime vouchers at suspiciously low prices. His arrest opened the floodgates, with one name after another being dragged in, eventually leading to the capture of the entire gang.

From the swoop, police recovered a Girsan pistol loaded with 36 rounds, getaway cars — a Honda Fit (AEO 9989) and a Toyota Probox (AGT 7877) — plus airtime vouchers worth US$310.

The suspects are now clearing nine cases. Among them is the 27 July robbery at a Garikai house where R15 000 and two phones were taken from an airtime vendor, a 1 July heist in SDP New Stands where R4 000 and US$3 000 were stolen, and a 16 July shop raid that saw R27 100, US$130, cellphones and even shoes vanishing.

On 13 August, the gang allegedly struck again at Dulibadzimu, pouncing on another airtime vendor and fleeing with US$1 200, ZAR2 000 and vouchers worth US$2 500. In yet another case, they allegedly cleaned out a New Stands home, bagging ZAR99 400, US$1 550 and a cellphone.

Comm Nyathi applauded vigilant residents who tipped off the police, saying:

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the public for providing positive information which led to the arrest of the suspects. The public is encouraged to continue reporting suspicious criminal activities on National Complaints number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.” H Metro