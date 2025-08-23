HE SNITCHED : EIGHT ROBBERS ARRESTED

The long arm of the law has caught up with a notorious gang of armed robbers that terrorised Beitbridge, leaving victims counting heavy losses in cash, phones and airtime vouchers.
The Zimbabwe
Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of eight suspects linked to a string
of robberies committed between June and August this year.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said:
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police confirms the arrest of Tinashe Nkomo alias Sadamu or Jeck (39),
Future Moyo (35), Decent Moyo (35), Obey Chiware (38), Wiseman Muleya (30),
Tendai Mapira (45), Khumbulani Mabhena (42) and Admire Charumbira (36) in
connection with a spate of armed robbery cases which occurred in Beitbridge
between 19 June 2025 and 20 August 2025.”
The gang’s
downfall came on 21 August when detectives pounced on Future Moyo while he was
allegedly offloading airtime vouchers at suspiciously low prices. His arrest
opened the floodgates, with one name after another being dragged in, eventually
leading to the capture of the entire gang.
From the swoop,
police recovered a Girsan pistol loaded with 36 rounds, getaway cars — a Honda
Fit (AEO 9989) and a Toyota Probox (AGT 7877) — plus airtime vouchers worth
US$310.
The suspects
are now clearing nine cases. Among them is the 27 July robbery at a Garikai
house where R15 000 and two phones were taken from an airtime vendor, a 1 July
heist in SDP New Stands where R4 000 and US$3 000 were stolen, and a 16 July
shop raid that saw R27 100, US$130, cellphones and even shoes vanishing.
On 13 August,
the gang allegedly struck again at Dulibadzimu, pouncing on another airtime
vendor and fleeing with US$1 200, ZAR2 000 and vouchers worth US$2 500. In yet
another case, they allegedly cleaned out a New Stands home, bagging ZAR99 400,
US$1 550 and a cellphone.
Comm Nyathi
applauded vigilant residents who tipped off the police, saying:
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police applauds the public for providing positive information which
led to the arrest of the suspects. The public is encouraged to continue
reporting suspicious criminal activities on National Complaints number (0242)
703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.” H
Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment