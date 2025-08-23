40 000 CARS VANISH IN ZIM

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has failed to account for more than 40 000 vehicles that entered the country last year, having been issued with mandatory Temporary Import Permits (TIPs), the Auditor-General has revealed.

In her latest audit report for the financial year ended on December 31, 2024 which she presented to the Parliament of Zimbabwe through the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Auditor-General Mrs Rheah Kujinga revealed that Zimra had 27 389 electronic and 10 464 manual Temporary Import Permits (TIPs) that were issued on the basis that the vehicles were temporarily entering the country.

The Auditor-General also noted that some of the entries date back to prior years.

She reported that it could not be ascertained whether the vehicle had exited the country or may have been localised.

“I could not ascertain whether the vehicles had exited the country or may have been localised as they remained not acquitted as at December 31, 2024. I could also not ascertain the extent of the duty payable in relation to the vehicles that were localised. The prior year was also modified in respect of this matter,” said the Auditor-General.

She also raised concerns with the Authority’s handling of impounded vehicles after finding two trucks that had been impounded for over 12 months for cases involving illegal exportation of goods.

The trucks were still parked at the freight parking site and had not been moved to the car pounds, where impounded vehicles are parked due to the absence of appropriate equipment.

“The risks or implications emanating from such are unauthorised clearance and removal of the vehicles.

Management should park the vehicles in the designated areas to reduce the risk of unauthorised clearance and removal of the vehicles,” said Mrs Kujinga.

While noting the Auditor-General’s observations in their response, Zimra management said the truck with horse parked at the Freight Warehouse has not been moved to the car pound due to technical challenges cited by the towing companies that indicated that the tow truck cannot tow a loaded truck while the station does not have appropriate equipment to off-load the 30 tonnes of lithium ore.

“Engagements are being made to find service providers to offload the lithium ore so that warehousing can be done in appropriate storage spaces. The other truck is an empty truck detained in lieu of exportations of undeclared chrome. Investigations in the case continue.

“The truck could not be moved to the car pound due to technical challenges encountered when efforts were made to drive the truck to the car pound. Engagement of service providers will continue,” responded the Zimra management.

The Auditor-General also reported on the progress made by the Authority towards addressing prior year audit findings and implementation of recommendations, noting that some progress in addressing her audit findings in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 annual reports was made.

“I raised eight findings in my 2023 annual report and followed up on 12 outstanding findings from my 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 annual reports. Six findings were addressed, 11 were partially addressed, while three findings were not addressed,” said Mrs Kujinga.

The unaddressed findings were bank reconciliations, automation of payroll processes and Customs debt from imported vehicles as the debt is still outstanding.

In her executive summary on the audit of the State Owned Enterprises and Parastatals, the Auditor-General said the report covers the audit results of 189 financial statements 176 audited State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Parastatals.

The financial statements audited comprises of the statement of financial position, the statement of financial performance, statement of changes in equity, statement of cash flows, statement of comparison of budget and actual and notes to the financial statements.

“The report highlights key audit findings noted during the audits and recommendations on how issues raised may be addressed in order to improve public sector transparency, accountability, good corporate governance and service delivery,” said Mrs Kujinga.

She noted that there has been an increase in the non-submission of financial statements by entities from 45 entities in 2023 to 50 entities in 2024 with six entities being in arrears of more than three years and this resulted in most of the State-Owned Enterprises and Parastatals not being able to avail supporting documents and reconciling variances noted during the audit.

She said the report enables Parliament and those charged with public sector governance to discharge their oversight responsibilities in addressing audit findings and it helps in building public trust in Government institutions, resulting in contributing to a stable economic environment and the achievement of national development goals.

The Auditor-General warned that if the issues that she raised were not addressed, service delivery, achievement of mandates and efforts made to enhance transparency and accountability through the various instruments that had been put in place such as the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31), Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (Chapter 22:23) and the Public Finance Management Act (Chapter 22:19) may be compromised.

“Those charged with governance and management are urged to pay attention to the audit findings so as to address them and improve transparency, accountability, good corporate governance and service delivery,” she said. Sunday News