GUN AT TOLLGATE : FIVE ARRESTED

Two men from Beitbridge and three South Africans were arrested in a dramatic tollgate bust after detectives allegedly found them with an unlicensed firearm.
Vumani Msipa
(30) and Qhawe Mabhena (43), both of Beitbridge, were hauled before the courts
alongside South African trio Cornelius Chigara (25), Nkosilomusa Dube (26) and
Mongameli Moyo.
The five
appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shingirai Mutiro and were remanded in
custody to today.
Prosecutor
Dominic Moyo told the court that on 21 November 2024, detectives from CID
Homicide intercepted a dark blue Nissan Note with registration number AFZ 4527
at the Beitbridge Gwanda tollgate.
A thorough
search allegedly uncovered a pistol stashed under the back seat, its make and
serial number erased.
“When asked to
produce a firearm certificate, the accused failed to do so and were arrested,”
said Moyo. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment