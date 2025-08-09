GUN AT TOLLGATE : FIVE ARRESTED

Two men from Beitbridge and three South Africans were arrested in a dramatic tollgate bust after detectives allegedly found them with an unlicensed firearm.

Vumani Msipa (30) and Qhawe Mabhena (43), both of Beitbridge, were hauled before the courts alongside South African trio Cornelius Chigara (25), Nkosilomusa Dube (26) and Mongameli Moyo.

The five appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shingirai Mutiro and were remanded in custody to today.

Prosecutor Dominic Moyo told the court that on 21 November 2024, detectives from CID Homicide intercepted a dark blue Nissan Note with registration number AFZ 4527 at the Beitbridge Gwanda tollgate.

A thorough search allegedly uncovered a pistol stashed under the back seat, its make and serial number erased.

“When asked to produce a firearm certificate, the accused failed to do so and were arrested,” said Moyo. Chronicle