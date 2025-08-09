FIRST CHIMURENGA HEROES REMAINS TO BE REPATRIATED FROM THE UK

British authorities have granted Zimbabwe permission to repatriate the remains of First Chimurenga war heroes that were shipped to Europe during the early colonial period as war trophies.

The Government is now finalising preliminary arrangements for the return of the remains, marking a major milestone in the country’s efforts to restore the dignity of its early liberation heroes.

A high-level inter-ministerial committee comprising the Ministries of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage; Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; and Local Government and Public Works has been established to oversee the process.

Its mandate includes coordinating the repatriation process, mobilising resources and ensuring broad stakeholder consultation.

The committee recently convened a meeting with traditional leaders and descendants of the fallen heroes to agree on appropriate cultural protocols and begin mobilising funding for the historic operation.

At the same time, plans are underway to construct a high-tech storage facility for the remains.

The facility will ensure that the remains are preserved in optimal condition upon their return to Zimbabwe, which is an important step given their historical significance and the need for respectful, long-term conservation.

To date, at least 11 sets of remains have been confirmed to be housed at the Natural History Museum in London.

Two more are reportedly held at the Duckworth Laboratory, at the University of Cambridge, and at an unidentified institution in Switzerland.

The British museum has since agreed to hand over the 11 remains in its possession, which were taken to Europe following the Matabele uprisings and the First Chimurenga in the 1890s.

There are also new revelations that another set of remains, believed to be of Zimbabwean heroes, has been identified in South Africa.

The authorities are now working to verify their identity as part of a broader regional effort to retrieve all remains linked to Zimbabwe’s early resistance movements.

The development comes as Zimbabwe prepares to commemorate Heroes Day tomorrow, a national holiday that honours those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s liberation and post-independence development.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ambassador Raphael Faranisi said the repatriation process had entered its first phase.

“We have started the first phase of the process, which we hope will be done in the shortest time possible,” said Amb Faranisi.

“Recently, we met to discuss resource mobilisation and the construction of a storage facility that will help preserve the remains once repatriated.

“There will also be a formal programme for the repatriation, which will be presented to the relevant authorities for approval.

“We have consulted with traditional leaders and descendants to ensure the process respects cultural and historical sensitivities.”

He added that efforts were also underway to begin the identification of remains recently discovered in South Africa.

“All this will be done within the shortest time possible, and once completed, we will submit the recommendations to Cabinet for further guidance,” he said.

A senior official from the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ), who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that formal repatriations can now begin following approval from most of the holding museums.

“We met two weeks ago with representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Local Government,” the official said.

“The meeting was also attended by traditional leaders and descendants of the war heroes.

“We have now received confirmation from the UK museums that we may take back the remains.

“The next stage involves finalising the budget and timeline for the repatriation process.”

The remains, believed to be of First Chimurenga war heroes, were shipped as war trophies to Europe during the early colonial years.

Some of the skulls are understood to belong to early leaders of the struggle against colonialism, including Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi, Chief Chinengundu Mashayamombe and Chief Makoni Chingaira. Sunday Mail