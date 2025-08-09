ACCOMPLICE TURNS AGAINST EX BOSSO BOSS AS FRAUD TRIAL STARTS

Former Highlanders FC Chief Executive Officer Brian Busani Moyo’s fraud trial has kicked off in dramatic fashion, with his alleged accomplice turning state witness and spilling the beans.

Moyo, who pleaded not guilty, appeared before magistrate Richard Ramaboea. He was represented by lawyers from Wallace Law Chambers.

The case centres on the transfer of two players from Bulawayo Chiefs to Highlanders in December 2024, striker Never Rauzhi and midfielder Malvern Hativagoni.

According to Moyo’s lawyers, initial talks pegged Rauzhi at US$25 000 and Hativagoni’s loan fee at US$15 000. Moyo allegedly negotiated the price down, but the first deal collapsed. Weeks later, Bulawayo Chiefs’ then-administrator Andrew Mandigora re-opened discussions and the clubs agreed on US$13 000 for Rauzhi and US$10 000 for Hativagoni.

In March this year, Highlanders executives authorised payment, with dual signatures required for withdrawals. Moyo’s lawyers say all procedures were followed and the fraud claims are malicious.

But Mandigora, who has already pleaded guilty to the scam, told a different story. He admitted to working with Moyo to inflate the price to Highlanders, claiming the club paid US$23 000 while Bulawayo Chiefs were told the deal was worth US$18 000. The US$5 000 difference was allegedly split, with Mandigora pocketing US$3 000 and Moyo taking US$2 000.

Mandigora explained how they doctored the receipt book.

“I wrote US$23 000 on the top receipt and US$18 000 on the duplicate copy without using carbon paper,” he said.

He also told the court that when Highlanders uncovered the scam, Moyo became nervous and bombarded him with calls and WhatsApp messages asking how they could cover their tracks.

“I told him we should return the money. I gave back my US$3 000. I have WhatsApp messages and audio recordings of those conversations,” he said.

During cross-examination, Moyo’s lawyer accused Mandigora of being the sole fraudster, pointing out that there was no US$18 000 receipt before the court.

Mandigora was fined US$400, payable by 31 July, or risk four months in jail. Six months were suspended on condition he stays out of trouble for three years.

The trial continues on 21 August when Highlanders board chairman Luke Mkandla is expected to testify. Moyo is out on bail.

Brenda Nyoni appeared for the state. Chronicle