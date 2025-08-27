BUSINESSMAN REMANDED IN JAIL OVER US$208K FRAUD

Harare businessman Never Mhlanga, who is the chairman of the Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers, is facing fraud allegations involving US$208,000 and has been remanded in custody.

Mhlanga appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who asked the State to justify its consent to bail.

The complainant is Ludham Investments (Pvt) Limited, which is being represented by Tinashe Able Chimanikire, its director and company secretary.

Allegations are that in November last year, Chimanikire came across an article in the Financial Gazette which stated that Briolette Services (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Mont Clair Hotel and Casino, had been sold to RTG Group for the sum of US$5 million.

He got interested in the matter considering the fact that Ludham Investments is a shareholder and holds 4.17percent of the shares.

Chimanikire contacted other shareholders of Mont Clair Hotel and Casino to check if they were aware of the transaction.

He was advised by Mr Earnest Matienga, one of the directors of NDH Holdings, that the agreement of sale had been signed and the transaction was going through.

He questioned why Ludham Investments had not been contacted or involved in the transaction given the fact that all the 24 shareholders of Mont Clair Hotel and Casino, including his firm, have an equal shareholding of 4.17percent

He was advised that Mhlanga was representing Ludham Investments in that transaction.

Chimanikire allegedly contacted Mhlanga and asked him why he went on to represent the company when he had resigned from the firm. The State claims the total value prejudice is US$208,500. H Metro