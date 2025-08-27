BUSINESSMAN REMANDED IN JAIL OVER US$208K FRAUD

Harare businessman Never Mhlanga, who is the chairman of the Zimbabwe Insurance Brokers, is facing fraud allegations involving US$208,000 and has been remanded in custody.
Mhlanga
appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who asked the State
to justify its consent to bail.
The complainant
is Ludham Investments (Pvt) Limited, which is being represented by Tinashe Able
Chimanikire, its director and company secretary.
Allegations are
that in November last year, Chimanikire came across an article in the Financial
Gazette which stated that Briolette Services (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Mont Clair
Hotel and Casino, had been sold to RTG Group for the sum of US$5 million.
He got
interested in the matter considering the fact that Ludham Investments is a
shareholder and holds 4.17percent of the shares.
Chimanikire
contacted other shareholders of Mont Clair Hotel and Casino to check if they
were aware of the transaction.
He was advised
by Mr Earnest Matienga, one of the directors of NDH Holdings, that the
agreement of sale had been signed and the transaction was going through.
He questioned
why Ludham Investments had not been contacted or involved in the transaction
given the fact that all the 24 shareholders of Mont Clair Hotel and Casino,
including his firm, have an equal shareholding of 4.17percent
He was advised
that Mhlanga was representing Ludham Investments in that transaction.
Chimanikire
allegedly contacted Mhlanga and asked him why he went on to represent the
company when he had resigned from the firm. The State claims the total value
prejudice is US$208,500. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment