GRADE SEVEN PUPIL HANGS SELF

Details of the final moments of a Grade Seven pupil, who hanged herself in a cabin at her home in Highfield, have emerged.
Anesu
Mudzukuri, who was a prefect at Houghton Park Primary, committed suicide on
August 15. She was 12.
Anesu was the
second born in a family of four three girls. Her death has traumatised the
students and teaching staff at Houghton Park Primary School.
She hanged
herself on the eve of her trip to attend a church conference.
Anesu was laid
to rest at Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road.
Family
spokesperson, Tapiwa Mudzukira, said this was a massive blow to his family.
“We have lost a
daughter who was promising to change our life. She was brilliant and prayerful.
“We first
suspected that she might have been sexually abused but the forensic results
didn’t show that.
“After
returning from school, she found her siblings home and her mother had gone to
buy some clothes for her.
“She was
supposed to attend a church conference the following day. She asked one of her
sisters where a swinging rope was and they helped her in searching for it.”
He added: “They
thought she wanted to exercise but later she asked them to excuse her.
“She went to
the cabin house where she hanged herself there.
“Her body was
found hanging by the same sister who helped her in searching for the rope.
“This has
emotionally affected the sister to this day. Police wanted a forensic test
before a post-mortem and that is why the burial took so long.”
The headmaster,
identified as Mr Muzenda, led teachers and students to pay their last respects.
Mr Muzenda said
Anesu was one of their best students and was one of those expected to score the
highest marks at the end-of-year examinations in November.
“We have lost
one of the best prefects, a student who obtained eight Units last term.
“We are yet to
accept that all her zeal, knowledge and dedication is to be buried just like
that.
“Her teacher
described her as quiet and that she never shared her problems. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment