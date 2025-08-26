GRADE SEVEN PUPIL HANGS SELF



Details of the final moments of a Grade Seven pupil, who hanged herself in a cabin at her home in Highfield, have emerged.

Anesu Mudzukuri, who was a prefect at Houghton Park Primary, committed suicide on August 15. She was 12.

Anesu was the second born in a family of four three girls. Her death has traumatised the students and teaching staff at Houghton Park Primary School.

She hanged herself on the eve of her trip to attend a church conference.

Anesu was laid to rest at Zororo Cemetery along Seke Road.

Family spokesperson, Tapiwa Mudzukira, said this was a massive blow to his family.

“We have lost a daughter who was promising to change our life. She was brilliant and prayerful.

“We first suspected that she might have been sexually abused but the forensic results didn’t show that.

“After returning from school, she found her siblings home and her mother had gone to buy some clothes for her.

“She was supposed to attend a church conference the following day. She asked one of her sisters where a swinging rope was and they helped her in searching for it.”

He added: “They thought she wanted to exercise but later she asked them to excuse her.

“She went to the cabin house where she hanged herself there.

“Her body was found hanging by the same sister who helped her in searching for the rope.

“This has emotionally affected the sister to this day. Police wanted a forensic test before a post-mortem and that is why the burial took so long.”

The headmaster, identified as Mr Muzenda, led teachers and students to pay their last respects.

Mr Muzenda said Anesu was one of their best students and was one of those expected to score the highest marks at the end-of-year examinations in November.

“We have lost one of the best prefects, a student who obtained eight Units last term.

“We are yet to accept that all her zeal, knowledge and dedication is to be buried just like that.

“Her teacher described her as quiet and that she never shared her problems. H Metro