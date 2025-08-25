MARRIAGE COLLAPSE THREATENS EDUCATION OF 300 PUPILS

An ownership wrangle between former business partners and couple Janet Dapi and Watson Mirio Magwenzi is threatening to disrupt the education of more than 300 learners at the Elizzy and Dyllan primary and secondary schools, NewsDay has established.
The dispute,
now entangled in a web of legal, ethical and social justice concerns, has
escalated beyond a mere property claim affecting stakeholders, including
parents, teachers and the community.
Stakeholders
have since lodged a formal petition with the Primary and Secondary Education
ministry calling for its immediate intervention, including reoccupation of the
premises and the resumption of educational services.
The
institution, founded in 2022 by Dapi and Magwenzi in Chitungwiza, later
relocated to Hwedza with significant infrastructural development, including
borehole drilling and classroom construction.
The
developments were reportedly carried out under Dapi’s financial and
administrative leadership.
Marondera
magistrate Tamara Chibindi recently granted an application for an interdict
pending the outcome of the eviction suit at the High Court.
“The first and
second respondents (Dapi, and Elizzy and Dyllan primary and secondary schools)
and all those acting through them or on their instructions are hereby
interdicted from carrying any business at stand number 36 Bita Farm, Wedza,
pending the finalisation of HCH 1862/25,” the magistrate ruled.
“The first and
second respondents and all those acting through them or on their instructions
are further interdicted from interfering with the applicant’s operations at
stand number 36 Bita Farm, Wedza, until the matter under HCH 1862/25 is
finalised.”
It is alleged
that Magwenzi leveraged on political and
familial influence, including that of Headman Munzverengi, said to be his
cousin, to gain favour in acquiring State leasehold rights over the school
land, despite Dapi’s prior legal and financial commitments to the institution’s
development.
Among the
affected is the couple’s own child, a 13-year-old, drawing attention to the
tragic personal ramifications of the conflict.
The school had
achieved one of the highest Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Ordinary Level
pass rates in Hwedza district and was celebrated for its sporting excellence.
Recently, it
was crowned zonal champions for athletics.
According to
the petition filed with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, the
dispute was more than a personal or legal battle.
“It is a direct
assault on children’s access to education and their right to a stable academic
environment,” the stakeholders said.
They also
called for government intervention to restore educational access, investigate
the legality of land reallocation and enforce compliance with existing
regulatory standards.
The petition
also further claimed systemic gender discrimination, claiming that Dapi, a
female entrepreneur, had been sidelined in a manner inconsistent with the
country’s commitments to gender equality.
In an interview
with NewsDay, Dapi accused a local traditional leader, Headman Munzverengi, of
receiving bribes from Magwenzi.
“I had already
built a school for the community and was paying for development permits to the
Hwedza Rural District Council,” she said.
In her report
to the police, Dapi said in October 2023, the headman summoned her to his home
demanding a house in Harare in exchange for support against the manipulation of
the application process of the lease.
She said the
traditional leader also told her that as a woman, she would not win against
them.
“He also tried
to coerce former councillor Mr Manjeya to alter the original minutes to include
Mr Magwenzi as the investor, but Mr Manjeya refused, citing legal
implications,” Dapi said.
“On November
30, 2024, during the school’s speech and prize-giving day, Mr Magwenzi and Mr
Munzverengi collaborated with Chief Svosve to reallocate the land to Mr
Magwenzi’s father, who would then hand it over to his son under cultural
justification.”
In December
last year and January this year, Dapi and her staff were summoned to Chief
Svosve’s court accused of removing traditional pegs in November last year.
The traditional
court ruled that she should move out of the school project and hand it over to
Magwenzi.
Dapi was also
ordered to pay a fine of one cow each to the Headman Munzverengi and Magwenzi’s
father while US$200 was to Chief Svosve.
“I refused to
pay and firmly stated that these claims were unjust, abusive, and rooted in
gender discrimination.
“The matter was
later reversed and the court turned the issue on Mr Magwenzi, demanding two
goats from him, which confirmed the lack of a consistent legal process,” she
wrote to the police.
The High Court
case will be heard on September 11 this year. Newsday
