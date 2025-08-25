MARRIAGE COLLAPSE THREATENS EDUCATION OF 300 PUPILS

An ownership wrangle between former business partners and couple Janet Dapi and Watson Mirio Magwenzi is threatening to disrupt the education of more than 300 learners at the Elizzy and Dyllan primary and secondary schools, NewsDay has established.

The dispute, now entangled in a web of legal, ethical and social justice concerns, has escalated beyond a mere property claim affecting stakeholders, including parents, teachers and the community.

Stakeholders have since lodged a formal petition with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry calling for its immediate intervention, including reoccupation of the premises and the resumption of educational services.

The institution, founded in 2022 by Dapi and Magwenzi in Chitungwiza, later relocated to Hwedza with significant infrastructural development, including borehole drilling and classroom construction.

The developments were reportedly carried out under Dapi’s financial and administrative leadership.

Marondera magistrate Tamara Chibindi recently granted an application for an interdict pending the outcome of the eviction suit at the High Court.

“The first and second respondents (Dapi, and Elizzy and Dyllan primary and secondary schools) and all those acting through them or on their instructions are hereby interdicted from carrying any business at stand number 36 Bita Farm, Wedza, pending the finalisation of HCH 1862/25,” the magistrate ruled.

“The first and second respondents and all those acting through them or on their instructions are further interdicted from interfering with the applicant’s operations at stand number 36 Bita Farm, Wedza, until the matter under HCH 1862/25 is finalised.”

It is alleged that Magwenzi leveraged on political and familial influence, including that of Headman Munzverengi, said to be his cousin, to gain favour in acquiring State leasehold rights over the school land, despite Dapi’s prior legal and financial commitments to the institution’s development.

Among the affected is the couple’s own child, a 13-year-old, drawing attention to the tragic personal ramifications of the conflict.

The school had achieved one of the highest Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council Ordinary Level pass rates in Hwedza district and was celebrated for its sporting excellence.

Recently, it was crowned zonal champions for athletics.

According to the petition filed with the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, the dispute was more than a personal or legal battle.

“It is a direct assault on children’s access to education and their right to a stable academic environment,” the stakeholders said.

They also called for government intervention to restore educational access, investigate the legality of land reallocation and enforce compliance with existing regulatory standards.

The petition also further claimed systemic gender discrimination, claiming that Dapi, a female entrepreneur, had been sidelined in a manner inconsistent with the country’s commitments to gender equality.

In an interview with NewsDay, Dapi accused a local traditional leader, Headman Munzverengi, of receiving bribes from Magwenzi.

“I had already built a school for the community and was paying for development permits to the Hwedza Rural District Council,” she said.

In her report to the police, Dapi said in October 2023, the headman summoned her to his home demanding a house in Harare in exchange for support against the manipulation of the application process of the lease.

She said the traditional leader also told her that as a woman, she would not win against them.

“He also tried to coerce former councillor Mr Manjeya to alter the original minutes to include Mr Magwenzi as the investor, but Mr Manjeya refused, citing legal implications,” Dapi said.

“On November 30, 2024, during the school’s speech and prize-giving day, Mr Magwenzi and Mr Munzverengi collaborated with Chief Svosve to reallocate the land to Mr Magwenzi’s father, who would then hand it over to his son under cultural justification.”

In December last year and January this year, Dapi and her staff were summoned to Chief Svosve’s court accused of removing traditional pegs in November last year.

The traditional court ruled that she should move out of the school project and hand it over to Magwenzi.

Dapi was also ordered to pay a fine of one cow each to the Headman Munzverengi and Magwenzi’s father while US$200 was to Chief Svosve.

“I refused to pay and firmly stated that these claims were unjust, abusive, and rooted in gender discrimination.

“The matter was later reversed and the court turned the issue on Mr Magwenzi, demanding two goats from him, which confirmed the lack of a consistent legal process,” she wrote to the police.

The High Court case will be heard on September 11 this year. Newsday