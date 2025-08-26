EX BANK BOSS BUYS 28 PROPERTIES, PROBED FOR FRAUD

The Infrastructure and Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ) has launched a probe against a former senior manager of the bank, Suckson Muswe, for allegedly inflating the costs of a newly constructed student accommodation facility in Bulawayo, which may have prejudiced the state-owned bank.
Sources close
to the matter allege that Muswe, formerly known as Suckson Makwasha, a key
figure in the project’s development, used his “influential position in
procurement processes” to significantly inflate the costs of materials and
services during its construction.
The project was
constructed to the tune of about US$17,5 million.
The extent of
the potential financial loss is believed to be “substantial,” while the
proceeds of the alleged fraud were allegedly used by Muswe to acquire at least
28 properties in Harare, Bulawayo, Gwanda and South Africa, sources have said.
Ongoing
investigations aim to determine the full extent of the bank’s financial losses.
Preliminary
findings suggest that Muswe may have colluded with subcontractors to submit
inflated invoices for payment from which he then benefitted.
When approached
for comment, IDBZ chief communications officer, Mrs Priscillah Zvobgo,
confirmed the matter.
However, she
said that the bank was not yet in a position to provide further details as the
matter remained under investigation.
“Due to an
ongoing investigation, the bank is unable to release any additional information
at this time,” said Mrs Zvobgo.
The student
facility was commissioned by President Mnangagwa late last year.
The ongoing
probe is part of the IDBZ’s efforts to ensure corporate governance and
financial integrity.
Criminal
charges have since been filed against Muswe and the Bank is co-operating with
relevant authorities as the investigation progresses.
The IDBZ
operates with a core mandate to finance and facilitate the development of
critical infrastructure projects across Zimbabwe, including housing, energy and
transportation.
The bank, which
is a key player in the country’s national development strategy, seeks to
partner with both public and private entities to bring these projects to
fruition.
To develop and
deliver the Bulawayo student accommodation facility, the IDBZ first purchased
the land from a private owner, who already had the designs but could not raise
the money for implementation.
To mobilise
funding for the project, the bank then created an SPV called Zimcampus
Properties Private Limited to implement, own and operate the complex.
As a deliberate
strategy, anchored on playing a catalytic role and enabling IDBZ to work on
several similar projects across the country, the IDBZ deliberately diluted its
shareholding to a minimum.
Thus, after the
Bulawayo facility, the respective shareholding of the three private investors
and the IDBZ stands as follows: IDBZ, 7,67 percent, Motor Industry Pension
Fund, 19,44 percent, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Zimbabwe Limited, 49,37
percent and Zimnat, 23,52 percent.
Through
Zimcampus, the IDBZ secured funding commitment from Old Mutual, Zimnat and
Motor Industry Pension Fund.
There are also
a number of nominees invested through Old Mutual and Zimnat.
Among them was
the Public Service Commission Pension Fund who, which contributed about US$1,8
million by the time the project was completed.
The Bulawayo
student facility, a project intended to help address the country’s tertiary
student housing shortage. Herald
