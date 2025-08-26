NO VENDORS IN KWEKWE CBD : MAYOR

Kwekwe has no room for vendors in the CBD and will not allow change of use for any land in the CBD to accommodate vendors, Mayor Albert Zinhanga has said.

Zinhanga said this in a press briefing at civic centre last Thursday.

He also said council has turned down an offer by Ward 19 councillor and businessman, Solomon Matsa to offer vendors a hectare from a piece of undeveloped land that he owns in the CBD.

Matsa made the offer during an expo held last month after vendors decried that they are being overlooked in land allocation.

Zinhanga said council does not have space for vendors in the CBD. He said all the land is reserved for shopping malls and private players who offer vendors space in the CBD do so at their own peril.

“We do not have any new place in town for vendors and if there is any private player intending to offer space they are doing so at their own peril because we do not have any that is allocated to vendors in the CBD. The town is meant for shopping malls.

“If councillor Matsa bought land for the purposes of offering vending space which I doubt then he is free to do that but if he bought the land for the purposes of erecting a building then he has to do that or apply for change of use which is not possible at the moment because of the current ban on change of use by government through a Statutory Instrument,” said Zinhanga. Masvingo Mirror