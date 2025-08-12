GRANDPA REFUSES SEX, STRUCK WITH AN AXE

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a shocking attempted murder in Kensington after an elderly caretaker was struck on the neck with an axe by a woman who allegedly demanded sex from him.

The incident happened around 5 PM on Sunday, 10 August, at a plot where the 85-year-old complainant works.

According to Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the accused — a female adult “known facially by the complainant” — entered the caretaker’s room and made the demand.

“The complainant refused and this did not go down well with the accused person who then picked up an axe which was in the room and struck the complainant once on the neck,” said Insp Msebele.

The blow left the victim with “a deep cut on the right side of the neck”. He reported the matter to the police before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police have warned against violent confrontations.

“We warn members of the public to desist from violence but solve disputes peacefully,” Insp Msebele said. She appealed to anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. B Metro