GRANDPA REFUSES SEX, STRUCK WITH AN AXE

Police in Bulawayo are investigating a shocking attempted murder in Kensington after an elderly caretaker was struck on the neck with an axe by a woman who allegedly demanded sex from him.
The incident
happened around 5 PM on Sunday, 10 August, at a plot where the 85-year-old
complainant works.
According to
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the accused — a
female adult “known facially by the complainant” — entered the caretaker’s room
and made the demand.
“The
complainant refused and this did not go down well with the accused person who
then picked up an axe which was in the room and struck the complainant once on
the neck,” said Insp Msebele.
The blow left
the victim with “a deep cut on the right side of the neck”. He reported the
matter to the police before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police have
warned against violent confrontations.
“We warn
members of the public to desist from violence but solve disputes peacefully,”
Insp Msebele said. She appealed to anyone with information on the suspect’s
whereabouts to report to the nearest police station. B Metro
