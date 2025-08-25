DONATED BUSES NOT FOR HIRE : CHIVAYO



In the serene rolling hills of Domboshava, just a stone’s throw from the bustling capital, a wave of excitement is sweeping through the Johanne Masowe Chishanu congregation.

Their annual gathering, a spiritual spectacle that draws thousands from across the nation, is just days away, and this year, the faithful are set to arrive in unparalleled style.

Courtesy of Madzibaba Wicknell Chivayo, the church has received a remarkable donation of 10 gleaming luxury buses, a gesture as grand as it is heartfelt.

Madzibaba Wicknell, a name synonymous with philanthropy and devotion, announced the extraordinary gift with uncontainable joy.

Taking to his X handle, he penned a message that captured the essence of his mission:

“Hallo Friday . . . I have the greatest pleasure in sharing that this past week, I purchased a total of 10 brand new luxury buses for our church, Johanne Masowe Chishanu. This is my small way of contributing towards easing the burden of transporting my fellow church members to and from our places of worship, especially as we prepare for ‘musangano wegore’ next week.”

The buses, each worth US$195 000, bring the total cost of the donation to a staggering US$1,95 million.

But for Madzibaba Wicknell, the price tag pales in comparison to the joy it brings to the church he reveres. “This is money well spent for the glory of God and the joy of His people,” he declared. “And this is only the beginning. My dream is to work hard and donate another 10 buses by the end of December and yet another 10 by April 2026.”

To the faithful, these buses are more than just vehicles, they are a rolling testimony to the enduring spirit of Baba Johanne, the church’s founder and spiritual patriarch.

Each bus is emblazoned with the face of Baba Johanne, a powerful symbol of the church’s deep roots and its mission to heal and uplift.

“Johanne Masowe Chishanu stands as one of the biggest indigenous churches, with more than three million members and a history dating back to 1931,” Madzibaba Wicknell said.

“It was then that Baba Johanne, called by the Holy Spirit, began praying for the healing and prosperity of Africa, the continent of Africans.”

For Madzibaba Wicknell, this act of giving is deeply personal.

“It is such an honour to make this offering to a church that has changed my life and the lives of millions across the world,” he shared with profound humility.

“This is a church of unity, a church that teaches humility. We believe that God lifts up those who humble themselves before Him.”

As the buses prepare to roll out, their purpose is crystal clear, serving the congregation and furthering the mission of the church.

Madzibaba Wicknell emphasised that the buses are to be used exclusively for church programmes and by authorised members.

“They are not for hire, not for resale, and never for personal use,” he firmly stated, underscoring the sacred nature of this gift.

The allocation of the buses has been meticulously planned, with 10 branches across the country set to receive them. Herald