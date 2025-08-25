DONATED BUSES NOT FOR HIRE : CHIVAYO

In the serene rolling hills of Domboshava, just a stone’s throw from the bustling capital, a wave of excitement is sweeping through the Johanne Masowe Chishanu congregation.
Their annual
gathering, a spiritual spectacle that draws thousands from across the nation,
is just days away, and this year, the faithful are set to arrive in
unparalleled style.
Courtesy of
Madzibaba Wicknell Chivayo, the church has received a remarkable donation of 10
gleaming luxury buses, a gesture as grand as it is heartfelt.
Madzibaba
Wicknell, a name synonymous with philanthropy and devotion, announced the
extraordinary gift with uncontainable joy.
Taking to his X
handle, he penned a message that captured the essence of his mission:
“Hallo Friday .
. . I have the greatest pleasure in sharing that this past week, I purchased a
total of 10 brand new luxury buses for our church, Johanne Masowe Chishanu.
This is my small way of contributing towards easing the burden of transporting
my fellow church members to and from our places of worship, especially as we
prepare for ‘musangano wegore’ next week.”
The buses, each
worth US$195 000, bring the total cost of the donation to a staggering US$1,95
million.
But for
Madzibaba Wicknell, the price tag pales in comparison to the joy it brings to
the church he reveres. “This is money well spent for the glory of God and the
joy of His people,” he declared. “And this is only the beginning. My dream is
to work hard and donate another 10 buses by the end of December and yet another
10 by April 2026.”
To the
faithful, these buses are more than just vehicles, they are a rolling testimony
to the enduring spirit of Baba Johanne, the church’s founder and spiritual
patriarch.
Each bus is
emblazoned with the face of Baba Johanne, a powerful symbol of the church’s
deep roots and its mission to heal and uplift.
“Johanne Masowe
Chishanu stands as one of the biggest indigenous churches, with more than three
million members and a history dating back to 1931,” Madzibaba Wicknell said.
“It was then
that Baba Johanne, called by the Holy Spirit, began praying for the healing and
prosperity of Africa, the continent of Africans.”
For Madzibaba
Wicknell, this act of giving is deeply personal.
“It is such an
honour to make this offering to a church that has changed my life and the lives
of millions across the world,” he shared with profound humility.
“This is a
church of unity, a church that teaches humility. We believe that God lifts up
those who humble themselves before Him.”
As the buses
prepare to roll out, their purpose is crystal clear, serving the congregation
and furthering the mission of the church.
Madzibaba
Wicknell emphasised that the buses are to be used exclusively for church
programmes and by authorised members.
“They are not
for hire, not for resale, and never for personal use,” he firmly stated,
underscoring the sacred nature of this gift.
The allocation
of the buses has been meticulously planned, with 10 branches across the country
set to receive them. Herald
