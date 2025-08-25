MZEMBI DENIED BAIL

Former Tourism and Hospitality Minister Walter Mzembi’s appeal for bail pending trial was dismissed by the High Court, ruling that the politician failed to prove he could be trusted to appear in court to stand trial having jumped bail already and been absent for seven years from Zimbabwe.

Mzembi, who has been in custody since June after a seven-year absence from Zimbabwe, faces allegations of theft of trust property involving government funds, vehicles, and public viewing television screens.

Justice Regis Dembure upheld the magistrate court’s earlier decision to deny bail, citing Mzembi’s extended absence and lack of accountability.

“There is no guarantee that the accused person will stand trial if released on bail,” the judge said. “The current circumstances do not warrant that the accused be admitted to bail.”

Mzembi’s legal battles stem from two serious allegations. In the first case, he is accused of unlawfully disposing of 16 LED television screens worth $800 000 that were procured for public viewing during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The prosecution alleges that as minister, he distributed the State-owned screens to churches and other institutions without the required approval from the Ministry of Finance.

The second set of allegations involves the misuse of funds raised for the 20th United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) General Assembly, which Zimbabwe co-hosted with Zambia in 2013. Prosecutors claim Mzembi and others solicited sponsorship from corporate entities, including Mbada Diamonds, and deposited the funds into an unregistered trust account. The State says three vehicles purchased with the funds were unlawfully converted for personal use.

Mzembi’s lawyer, Mr TK Mandiki, argued that the magistrate who initially denied bail had failed to consider the defence’s evidence, including a previous High Court ruling (HH 120/21) that allegedly cleared Mzembi of wrongdoing.

Mr Mandiki also highlighted Mzembi’s health issues, claiming the prolonged trial delays and his medical complications justified bail.

“The appellant is bedridden and in the hands of the State,” Mr Mandiki said, insisting that Mzembi was a fit candidate for bail under strict conditions, including surrendering title deeds and paying a $3 000 bail deposit.

The State, represented by Mr L Chitanda, countered that Mzembi’s conduct showed he could not be trusted.

Mr Chitanda pointed out that Mzembi had absconded from court in 2018 after being granted bail, leading to a seven-year delay in the trial. Herald