BAN PUBLIC SMOKING : PARLY

The Parliament of Zimbabwe is considering a proposal to amend the law to ban smoking in public places amid concerns over the health implications of the habit.

Shamva South legislator Joseph Mapiki tabled a motion in the National Assembly last Thursday calling for the amendment of the Public Health (Control of Tobacco) Regulations, Statutory Instrument (SI) 264 of 2002.

The motion, if adopted, will see the law extending its coverage to high-traffic public areas, including bus terminuses and markets, which are not banned under current regulations.

While the law prohibits smoking in some public spaces — like buses, halls and eating places, it, however, does not address smoking in open but congested areas where people gather.

Mapiki expressed concern over the health risks caused by passive smoking especially to vulnerable groups.

“Children and vulnerable populations are particularly at risk, as their developing bodies are more vulnerable to the harmful effects of tobacco smoke,” he said.

Mapiki said many people continued to smoke at places like bus stops, markets and on crowded city streets without facing any consequences due to weak monitoring and lack of accountability.

He said the amendment to SI 264 should include high-traffic public areas such as towns, bus termini and markets as prohibited smoking zones.

Mapiki called on the Health and Child Care ministry to lead public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the dangers of passive smoking and the importance of complying with tobacco control laws.

“Without public education, we are fighting a silent battle,” he said, calling for strong enforcement mechanisms.

“It is well-established that smoking is not a crime and every individual has the right to smoke at their own discretion. However, when smoking, they should ensure that it does not adversely affect non-smokers.

“The Public Health (Control of Tobacco) Regulations, 2002 (Statutory Instrument 264 of 2002), prohibit smoking in designated public places such as public transport, public halls, public gatherings and eating places.”

Added Mapiki: “These regulations were established to protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of second-hand smoke and to promote public health.

“However, while these measures are commendable, they do not encompass all public spaces where individuals congregate, leaving gaps in our tobacco control framework.”

He said he had identified significant dangers associated with passive smoking.

“It was noted that exposure to passive smoke, also known as second-hand smoke or environmental tobacco smoke, poses significant health risks to non-smokers,” the MP said.

“When non-smokers breathe in smoke exhaled by smokers or emanating from burning tobacco products, they inhale thousands of chemicals, many of which are toxic and cancer-causing.

“Passive smoking has been linked to an increased risk of developing serious health problems, including lung cancer, heart disease and stroke.”

He said passive smoking was associated with an increased risk of sudden infant death syndrome and can worsen symptoms of existing conditions such as bronchitis and pneumonia in babies.

“In adults, passive smoking can cause respiratory problems, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and can also increase the risk of breast cancer in non-smoking women,” Mapiki said. Newsday