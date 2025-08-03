TEEN RAPED AT CEMETERY

Two men on Saturday took turns to rape an 18-year-old girl while her lover watches at Granville Cemetery.
The woman and
her lover were walking together at around 8pm.
On approaching
Granville Cemetery, they met the two men who demanded national identification
cards from them. They ordered the boyfriend to sit down and hit him on the
forehead with an unknown object.
One of the men
dragged the woman on top of a grave where they took turns to rape her without
protection.
After the act,
the rapists hit the woman on the head with an unknown object, and she fell
unconscious.
She later
regained consciousness and proceeded with her boyfriend to lodge a complaint
with the police at ZRP Southlea Park.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case
saying two cases took place at the same cemetery on the same day.
‘‘Police are
investigating two rape cases where two men took turns to rape two woman at
different times on a grave the same day,’’ said Insp Chakanza.
‘‘The victims
have since been escorted to Edith Opperman Clinic for medical examination.
‘‘In the second
case, a 26-year-old was raped by two men until she fell unconsciousness.
‘‘The
complainant had left home leaving a seven-month-old baby going to Boka on foot
at around 11pm.
‘‘The accused
persons forcibly laid the complainant on top of the grave, forcibly undressed
her and raped her one after the other without protection.
‘‘As police, we
continue to urge people to avoid walking in secluded places during the night.
‘‘We want to
warn the perpetrators that the long arm of the law will surely catch up with
them,’’ said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
