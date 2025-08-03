TEEN RAPED AT CEMETERY

Two men on Saturday took turns to rape an 18-year-old girl while her lover watches at Granville Cemetery.

The woman and her lover were walking together at around 8pm.

On approaching Granville Cemetery, they met the two men who demanded national identification cards from them. They ordered the boyfriend to sit down and hit him on the forehead with an unknown object.

One of the men dragged the woman on top of a grave where they took turns to rape her without protection.

After the act, the rapists hit the woman on the head with an unknown object, and she fell unconscious.

She later regained consciousness and proceeded with her boyfriend to lodge a complaint with the police at ZRP Southlea Park.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case saying two cases took place at the same cemetery on the same day.

‘‘Police are investigating two rape cases where two men took turns to rape two woman at different times on a grave the same day,’’ said Insp Chakanza.

‘‘The victims have since been escorted to Edith Opperman Clinic for medical examination.

‘‘In the second case, a 26-year-old was raped by two men until she fell unconsciousness.

‘‘The complainant had left home leaving a seven-month-old baby going to Boka on foot at around 11pm.

‘‘The accused persons forcibly laid the complainant on top of the grave, forcibly undressed her and raped her one after the other without protection.

‘‘As police, we continue to urge people to avoid walking in secluded places during the night.

‘‘We want to warn the perpetrators that the long arm of the law will surely catch up with them,’’ said Insp Chakanza. H Metro