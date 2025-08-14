UGLY CCC FIGHTS AS CHAMISA RETURNS

Factional tensions are intensifying within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction linked to former party leader, Nelson Chamisa, amid speculation that he will soon launch a political movement.

Members of the CCC camp, led by Jameson Timba, are reportedly at each other’s throat as they jostle for influence and proximity to Chamisa.

The CCC, formed in January 2022, fractured into several camps following Chamisa’s resignation last year.

Some members rallied behind self-imposed secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu while others sided with Welshman Ncube.

Those, who claim to be loyal to Chamisa stayed under Timba’s leadership.

However, insiders say there is chaos in the Timba-led group.

Heated exchanges, name-calling and public spats have become the order of the day, with some members accusing rivals of being “Zanu PF proxies” masquerading as Chamisa loyalists.

The internal rifts have spilled to social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups and X, where party activists are openly trading accusations and leaking private conversations in an attempt to discredit one another.

“The infighting is about who will be closest to Chamisa when he unveils his next political project,” a source close to the developments said.

“People are positioning themselves for influence, but it's turning ugly.”

The most targeted are CCC legislators and councillors who remained in Parliament and local authorities after Tshabangu initiated a series of controversial recalls last year.

These officials are accused by some party activists of siding with Tshabangu and Zanu PF, despite claims of loyalty to Chamisa.

In one WhatsApp group named CNA Social — which consists of prominent CCC supporters, several former CCC MPs and councillors and party leaders — heated debate erupted over a proposed “exclusion strategy” to sideline perceived sellouts.

The exchanges reportedly turned extremely hostile resulting critics of the strategy being removed from the group recently.

Some members are being accused of using Chamisa's name to impose their ideas on the electorate.

“We have noticed that we have some comrades who have appointed themselves prefects and policemen of mature people like us and they decide what we can or cannot post,” a post in one of the party's social media groups read.

“That is nonsense, and it stops now. You can't have people who abuse others and then deny them the right to speak.

“We have people who come to our provinces without our knowledge and impose their will . . . The most painful thing is that the people who are silencing others were not elected by us.”

“They do so lying and abusing the name of our leader. Abusing his good name and good faith for their gain.”

Contacted for comment, Timba said the CCC camp had official communication platforms that were governed by rules and regulations of the party.

“However, the party cannot regulate the conduct of individuals in their private space because that is regulated by the country's Bill of Rights,” he said.

“People have freedom of speech. How do I stifle that when it is what I am fighting for?”

Chamisa has remained vague about his next move, but sources within his inner circle say plans for a new political platform are at an advanced stage.

The rising factionalism in Timba's camp is being seen as a scramble for relevance ahead of the launch. Newsday