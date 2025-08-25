LAND CLEARING SPARKS DISASTER



A massive fire has destroyed a residential property in Burnside, Bulawayo, after flames spread from a nearby stand-clearing exercise and threatened surrounding areas, including Whitestone Primary School.

The blaze broke out at No. 67 Cathkine Lane at around 11:00 on Monday. It is believed to have started when a man at No. 244 Arnold Way ignited a fire while clearing land, but the flames quickly grew out of control.

Chief Officer of the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Service, Mhlangano Moyo, confirmed the incident, saying firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading further. CITE



