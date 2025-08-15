BYO PAEDOPHILE IN SICKENING ACTS WITH CHILDREN

A paedophile from New Lobengula suburb allegedly carried out sickening sex acts with children, having threesomes with minors as young as nine years old.
Amendo Nyathi
is accused of also stripping naked and rubbing his manhood on the bums of two
girls aged nine and 10.
It is alleged
that sometime in 2023 but at a date that the prosecutor could not remember,
Amendo Nyathi from New Lobengula suburb invited a girl aged nine to his home.
The minor came with her two friends. When they got to his home he allegedly
handed his cellphone to the minor and made her watch porn. The court heard that
while the minor was watching the X-rated film Nyathi grabbed her by her hand
and led her to his bedroom where he sat on the bed.
After that, he
ordered the minor to undress and removed all his clothes.
He reportedly
placed the minor on top of him and rubbed his manhood on her. When he was done
he gave the complainant US$1 and told her not to tell anyone. The kid returned
to her friends who had remained watching TV and they left to play.
Later on the
same day, Nyathi once again sweet-talked an 11-year-old girl to his bedroom
where he begged to have sex with her. He allegedly promised to give the minor a
lot of money if she would agree.
He allegedly
rubbed his manhood against her until he messed her up.
After the
horrific abuse, he gave the minor US$1 and begged her not to disclose the
incident to anyone. The court heard that on the following day, Nyathi who seems
to have an insatiable appetite for minors went a gear up as he invited another
nine-year-old girl, who came to his home with her friend.
On arrival, he
allegedly handed his cellphone to her and asked her to watch pornography videos
and promised to give her money. It is alleged the minor watched the pornography
with her friend.
While they were
watching, he asked to have sex with them. He lifted them to his bedroom where
he allegedly undressed and requested them to remove their clothes and asked the
nine- year-old to sit on his things and rub his manhood on her private parts
and bums while caressing the other girl.
The incident
came to light after one of the alleged victims blew the lid and narrated the
incident to her sister. The sister of the minor informed their parents, leading
to the arrest of Nyathi. He appeared before regional magistrate Sibonginkosi
Maphosa, facing charges of aggravated indecent assault. He was not asked to
plead and was remanded in custody to 19 August. B Metro
