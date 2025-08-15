SCHOOLS BUY CATTLE FOR MINISTERS

Several primary and secondary schools in Mashonaland East contributed to the purchase of cattle to appreciate government officials — including two Cabinet ministers — who presided over a prize-giving ceremony recently.

The cows, reportedly presented as gifts to the ministers (names supplied) and Primary and Secondary Education secretary Moses Mhike, following the Secretary’s Bell Awards, have sparked anger among parents who described the move as wasteful and unjustified spending.

They argued that school resources should be channelled towards improving learningfacilities, not pampering dignitaries.

Each of the three officials reportedly got two beasts.The awards ceremony was conducted for schools in Mashonaland East and West provinces at St Francis of Assisi High Schools in Chikomba, where Mhike was the guest of honour.

The schools that got recognition then bought cattle at around US$600 per beast for the three government officials as tokens of appreciation.

NewsDay heard that the schools were requested to fund the transportation of the gifts to the officials’ respective farms.

Parents, who contacted NewsDay, said the expenditure exceeded the benefits derived from the awards.

Some schools that contributed to the gifts have salary backlogs for their ancillary staff owing to lack funds.

A parent, who spoke to NewsDay on condition of anonymity, said the value of the gifts was “huge” and unjustifiable.

“Two cattle for an individual is extravagance, considering how schools are struggling,” the parent said.

“Why two cattle, which can pay a child’s fees from Grade One to Seven, for example?”

Another parent also questioned the value of gifts.

“Government officials are civil servants who will be doing duties for what they are paid.

Why the extra payment?” the parent said.

“Schools are nonprofit institutions. Where do they get that extra money to buy cattle?

“The same government officials who accept such extravagant gifts have banned teachers, who toil everyday in classes from getting incentive from parents, even if we wish, but they see it fit to benefit from the money we pay to schools. That’s hypocrisy.”

Mhike, when contacted for comment, said it was a smear campaign against him.

“Wherever I go, I get tokens of appreciation — a few groceries and I don’t have any problem with that,” he said.

“The role I played is that I went out of my way to source funding from the private sector for donations to schools.

“I don’t think it’s proper for people to make those allegations. I expected a thank you rather than this.”

Mhike said he was a hardworking government employee.

“I was in Bulawayo last week, and next week, I will be in Masvingo and I will not stop doing what is right,” he said.

“Why did they not go to the provincial schools inspectors with their complaints?

“I have been clearing a backlog of those awards since 2021.

“We are giving books, projectors and interactive boards to schools from donors I am seeking on behalf of the schools.”

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said the value of the gift was not justifiable as government schools were struggling to function owing to poor funding.

“This trend should be stopped,” Majongwe said.

“Heads are failing to run schools citing financial incapacity, so where do they get this money?

“Besides, there is a gifts and donations policy in government. Why should it not be adhered to?

“Why not handsomely reward the teachers behind these success stories?

“While it’s good that we give our government officials gifts, why not give them goats and chickens, not cows?”

Zimbabwe National Union of School heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni said it was normal for schools to give presents to officials.

“People can appreciate and give tokens to the minister,” Majoni said.

“I don’t see anything wrong with that.

“Tokens of appreciation have always been there and if it is a discovery among the school development committees, it’s unfortunate.”

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said his organisation did not “support that kind of gesture, because that will result in schools being coerced to pay for things that they are not capable of”, thereby going out of their way “to please the bosses”.

“I don’t think the permanent secretary made those demands. I also don’t think even the ministers made those demands. It is important for those higher officials to know that those things come with a price, they also come with a certain level of coercion on the part of the school administrators, who in most cases, comply, because it will be coming from their bosses, not because they can afford,” Taderera said.

“There has to be a conversation between the ministry and the other departments, so that the exercise is carried out properly, even the ministers and other senior officials should come out clean and inform the authorities below them, to say schools should not get out of their way in order to please them.” Newsday