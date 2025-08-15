SCHOOLS BUY CATTLE FOR MINISTERS

Several primary and secondary schools in Mashonaland East contributed to the purchase of cattle to appreciate government officials — including two Cabinet ministers — who presided over a prize-giving ceremony recently.
The cows,
reportedly presented as gifts to the ministers (names supplied) and Primary and
Secondary Education secretary Moses Mhike, following the Secretary’s Bell
Awards, have sparked anger among parents who described the move as wasteful and
unjustified spending.
They argued
that school resources should be channelled towards improving
learningfacilities, not pampering dignitaries.
Each of the
three officials reportedly got two beasts.The awards ceremony was conducted for
schools in Mashonaland East and West provinces at St Francis of Assisi High
Schools in Chikomba, where Mhike was the guest of honour.
The schools
that got recognition then bought cattle at around US$600 per beast for the
three government officials as tokens of appreciation.
NewsDay heard
that the schools were requested to fund the transportation of the gifts to the
officials’ respective farms.
Parents, who
contacted NewsDay, said the expenditure exceeded the benefits derived from the
awards.
Some schools
that contributed to the gifts have salary backlogs for their ancillary staff
owing to lack funds.
A parent, who
spoke to NewsDay on condition of anonymity, said the value of the gifts was
“huge” and unjustifiable.
“Two cattle for
an individual is extravagance, considering how schools are struggling,” the
parent said.
“Why two
cattle, which can pay a child’s fees from Grade One to Seven, for example?”
Another parent
also questioned the value of gifts.
“Government
officials are civil servants who will be doing duties for what they are paid.
Why the extra
payment?” the parent said.
“Schools are
nonprofit institutions. Where do they get that extra money to buy cattle?
“The same
government officials who accept such extravagant gifts have banned teachers,
who toil everyday in classes from getting incentive from parents, even if we
wish, but they see it fit to benefit from the money we pay to schools. That’s
hypocrisy.”
Mhike, when
contacted for comment, said it was a smear campaign against him.
“Wherever I go,
I get tokens of appreciation — a few groceries and I don’t have any problem
with that,” he said.
“The role I
played is that I went out of my way to source funding from the private sector
for donations to schools.
“I don’t think
it’s proper for people to make those allegations. I expected a thank you rather
than this.”
Mhike said he
was a hardworking government employee.
“I was in
Bulawayo last week, and next week, I will be in Masvingo and I will not stop
doing what is right,” he said.
“Why did they
not go to the provincial schools inspectors with their complaints?
“I have been
clearing a backlog of those awards since 2021.
“We are giving
books, projectors and interactive boards to schools from donors I am seeking on
behalf of the schools.”
Progressive
Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said the value of
the gift was not justifiable as government schools were struggling to function
owing to poor funding.
“This trend
should be stopped,” Majongwe said.
“Heads are
failing to run schools citing financial incapacity, so where do they get this
money?
“Besides, there
is a gifts and donations policy in government. Why should it not be adhered to?
“Why not
handsomely reward the teachers behind these success stories?
“While it’s
good that we give our government officials gifts, why not give them goats and
chickens, not cows?”
Zimbabwe
National Union of School heads secretary-general Munyaradzi Majoni said it was
normal for schools to give presents to officials.
“People can
appreciate and give tokens to the minister,” Majoni said.
“I don’t see
anything wrong with that.
“Tokens of
appreciation have always been there and if it is a discovery among the school
development committees, it’s unfortunate.”
Zimbabwe
Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said his organisation
did not “support that kind of gesture, because that will result in schools
being coerced to pay for things that they are not capable of”, thereby going
out of their way “to please the bosses”.
“I don’t think
the permanent secretary made those demands. I also don’t think even the
ministers made those demands. It is important for those higher officials to
know that those things come with a price, they also come with a certain level
of coercion on the part of the school administrators, who in most cases,
comply, because it will be coming from their bosses, not because they can
afford,” Taderera said.
“There has to
be a conversation between the ministry and the other departments, so that the
exercise is carried out properly, even the ministers and other senior officials
should come out clean and inform the authorities below them, to say schools
should not get out of their way in order to please them.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment