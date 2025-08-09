BROKE ZIMBAS TURN TO LOANS

Zimbabweans are pledging beds, fridges and other household property as collateral for small loans from financial institutions, as limited access to credit, liquidity crunch and inflation stifle income-generating activities.
As inflation
and joblessness persist, financial institutions are increasingly targeting the
working poor with asset-backed loans that threaten to turn survival credit into
a new form of predatory lending.
In the Reserve
Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s 2025 Mid-Term Monetary Policy statement, some lenders
are issuing loans secured by household property.
The central
bank raised alarm over the social risks associated with this trend, urging
closer regulation and consumer protection.
With wages
stagnant and formal credit scarce, many families have little choice but to
pledge essential goods to keep food on the table — a development that
underscores the fragility of Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and the human cost of
financial exclusion.
“As at June 30,
2025, the Collateral Registry recorded 3 329 active registrations with a
combined principal value of ZiG56,3 billion,” RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu
said in the 2025 Mid-Term Monetary Policy statement yesterday.
“Microfinance
institutions were the leading users with 1 384 registrations, followed by banks
with 1 167 entries.
“In terms of
the value of movable collateral, banks accounted for ZiG32 billion, while law
firms registering on behalf of clients recorded a total value of ZiG23,9
billion.”
He said since
its inception in November 2022, the Collateral Registry had recorded a total of
7 074 security interest notices in movable assets.
“Of these, 3
329 notices (47%) remain active, while 3 745 (53%) have expired. Lending
institutions continue to expand the types of movable assets which qualify as
collateral,” Mushayavanhu said.
“During the
half-year to June 30, 2025 collateral ranged from household goods, private
vehicles, trucks, agricultural equipment to shares.”
According to
the Collateral Registry, the paper counted for approximately 12 978 types of
collateral recorded on the registry.
Household goods
dominated with 4 006 followed by private vehicles (2 597), Notarial General
Covering Bonds (1 661), trucks (1 440) and agricultural equipment (955)
rounding up the top five.
“In pursuit of
financial stability and fostering consumer protection, the Reserve Bank
undertook a number of market conduct activities to assess microfinance
institutions’ compliance with the Core Client Protection Principles as
enunciated in the First Schedule of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:30],”
Mushayavanhu said.
“In the
February 2025 Monetary Policy statement, the Reserve Bank highlighted that it
had received a number of complaints against microfinance institutions regarding
predatory lending practices.”
He said the
surveys and the market conduct supervision inspections completed to date,
established that in general, microfinance institutions largely complied with
the Microfinance Act and the Consumer Protection Framework.
“There were,
however, incidents of non-compliance relating to disposal of clients’ assets
without the requisite court orders and over-deduction of monthly payments,”
Mushayavanhu said.
“The Reserve
Bank has instituted supervisory action on the non-compliant institutions and
will continue to intensify its market conduct surveillance on the sector during
the year to ensure compliance.”
RBZ revealed
that a number of credit-only microfinance institutions reported charging
interest rates on loans and advances ranging between 7% and 15%, with some
outliers charging rates as high as 25% per month.
Consequently,
the central bank is instituting appropriate corrective supervisory action on
these microfinance institutions, in line with section 37 of the Microfinance
Act [Chapter 24:30].
“Microfinance
institutions are required on an ongoing basis, to adhere to responsible pricing
practices and ensure that effective interest rates (all-inclusive) reflect the
cost of funds, fairness and the need to avoid over-indebtedness,” Mushayavanhu
said.
“The Reserve
Bank will continue to monitor the terms and conditions of business activities
to ensure adherence to the Microfinance Act and the Consumer Protection
Framework No 01-2017/BSD.”
This framework
sets out minimum regulatory standards for consumer protection expected in terms
of section 4C of the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20].
Banks were not
spared from scrutiny.
“On aggregate,
the banking sector remains safe and sound as reflected by the satisfactory key
financial soundness indicators,” Mushayavanhu said.
“There are,
however, some issues of prudential concern at a few institutions and the
Reserve Bank is instituting appropriate and proportionate supervisory action in
terms of the Banking Act [Chapter 24:20] and the Microfinance Act [Chapter
24:30].” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment