NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE SET FOR JUNE NEXT YEAR

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has issued an urgent call for the swift implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme to help ease citizens’ access to healthcare, with the facility scheduled to launch in June 2026.

The ministry has also said they are pushing to meet the Abuja Declaration dictates, which calls for member states to dedicate 15 percent of their national budgets towards health funding.

The Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, made the call during the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA) annual Scientific Congress in Bulawayo last Friday.

“We are determined to achieve Universal Health Coverage ensuring every Zimbabwean can access quality health care without financial hardship. The NHI scheme will see us setting up a fund that will help every Zimbabwean access health for free.

“But every individual will contribute to it one way or the other through various taxes, already you are contributing to the sugar tax and airtime tax, we want those funds to be ring fenced so that when they are collected by Treasury, they are channelled towards the proper use,” said Dr Mombeshora.

He added; “We have targeted operationalisation of the NHI scheme by mid next year because we are still going through the other stages, and setting up the fund.”

He said only funds collected via the National Aids Trust (Aids Levy), a three percent levy, is what the country is collecting and they are aware of what it is being used for.

“We want to grow that pocket to ensure every one of us accesses health services in our institutions without any out-of-pocket financing. Our Medical Aid Societies are only covering about 13 percent of the population and those that are covered are usually those that are able to pay as they are working and contributing,” he said.

He outlined how they hope the NHI will work.

“We want a defined package to say you walk into a hospital, you get seen by a doctor, without paying consultation fees and tests are done, treatments are given without you paying anything, even surgical interventions will be done for free.

“It’s doable, we have the principles to Cabinet and they have been approved, we have done the initial draft for the Bill, we have revised it and done the second draft and revised it. We had our final meeting with the Minister of Finance two weeks ago as he has to approve the revenue streams we have suggested. We have passed that stage and the last stage now is Parliament,” said Dr Mombeshora.

Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, speaking at the Health Sector Working Group meeting last week, also stressed the need for the finalisation of the NHI.

The meeting reviewed progress on previous commitments, discussed technical recommendations and agreed on strategies to strengthen the health sector.

Dr Maunganidze, who is also the chairperson of the Health Sector Working Group, said sustainable health funding is important.

He said citizens are also experiencing the gap in essential programming following the withdrawal of the United States Government funding to the country.

“One of the pressing issues we must confront is sustainable health financing. The withdrawal of United States Government (USG) funding has left a significant gap in critical programmes, especially HIV, TB, and malaria. While we deeply appreciate the support we continue to receive from other partners, the lesson is clear: we must strengthen local resource mobilisation.

“This means two things. First, innovative mechanisms such as the National Health Insurance must move forward with urgency. The draft Bill and benefit package are already in progress, and broad-based consultations will ensure that the scheme is responsive and inclusive,” he said.

The NHI system, which has been on the cards for about 25 years, is meant to cushion about 90 percent of the Zimbabwean population that do not have any health insurance.

The ministry is on record saying Zimbabwe must join other leagues of nations in achieving universal health coverage, where everyone has access to immediate quality healthcare services without being exposed to financial hardship.

Second and most importantly, Dr Maunganidze said there is a need for a stronger and predictable commitment from Treasury to health financing.

“Health is not an expense; it is an investment. Every dollar we put into health today saves lives, boosts productivity and reduces future costs to the economy. The Abuja Declaration set a target of 15 percent of national budgets for health, and while we know fiscal space is tight, we must ensure health is consistently prioritised,” he pleaded.

The Secretary also said Zimbabwe is focusing on medicines availability, investing in infrastructure rehabilitation, re-equipping central hospitals and modernising its facilities to improve service delivery.

“These are not just policy commitments — they are practical steps towards a more resilient and responsive health system. Let us remember that the health of our people is not the responsibility of one ministry, one agency, or one partner — it is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Dr. Munganidze said the meeting of the working groups comes at a pivotal moment for Zimbabwe’s health sector where the 2023–24 Zimbabwe Demographic and Health Survey (ZDHS) has given them both reasons to celebrate and act with urgency.

“We commend the remarkable reduction in maternal mortality from 651 deaths per 100 000 live births in 2015 to 212 in 2024. Life expectancy has also risen from 61 to 64,4 years, with women averaging 68 years. These achievements reflect the effectiveness of our collective efforts.

“However, we cannot ignore the worrying rise in neonatal mortality, now at 37 deaths per 1 000 live births — the highest recorded to date. This calls for renewed focus on perinatal and neonatal care, strengthening our health system, and ensuring a continuum of care from pregnancy through the postnatal period,” he added. Sunday Mail