INFANT DIES AT ZIFA TRAINING CAMP

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed the tragic death of an infant during a referees’ training seminar on Wednesday.

In a statement, ZIFA said one of the female participants, attending the programme with her two children, tragically lost her infant unexpectedly during the day.

“One of the female participants, who had attended with her two children, suffered the sudden and unexpected loss of her infant during the course of the day. Despite immediate efforts to render assistance, the child sadly passed away,” the association said.

While ZIFA did not specify the exact location of the incident, Zimbabwean referees were reportedly attending a one-week Referees MA course at ZIFA Village in Harare.

The incident has been referred to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who are handling the case in accordance with the law.

ZIFA confirmed it is cooperating fully with the authorities and has pledged its support to the grieving mother during what it described as “an extremely difficult time.”

“As an Association, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and respectfully ask that their privacy be observed,” ZIFA added.

The football body said any further updates, “if necessary,” would be issued through its official communication channels. CITE