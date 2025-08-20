INFANT DIES AT ZIFA TRAINING CAMP

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed the tragic death of an infant during a referees’ training seminar on Wednesday.
In a statement,
ZIFA said one of the female participants, attending the programme with her two
children, tragically lost her infant unexpectedly during the day.
“One of the
female participants, who had attended with her two children, suffered the
sudden and unexpected loss of her infant during the course of the day. Despite
immediate efforts to render assistance, the child sadly passed away,” the
association said.
While ZIFA did
not specify the exact location of the incident, Zimbabwean referees were
reportedly attending a one-week Referees MA course at ZIFA Village in Harare.
The incident
has been referred to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), who are handling the
case in accordance with the law.
ZIFA confirmed
it is cooperating fully with the authorities and has pledged its support to the
grieving mother during what it described as “an extremely difficult time.”
“As an
Association, we extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family and
respectfully ask that their privacy be observed,” ZIFA added.
The football
body said any further updates, “if necessary,” would be issued through its
official communication channels. CITE
