ZBC FAILS TO EVICT FORMER WORKERS

The High Court has struck off Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)’s application to evict its former employees from Hatley House flats, ruling that the broadcaster unlawfully consolidated three separate lawsuits without court approval in violation of procedural rules.
reveal ZBC filed three distinct eviction suits between 2018 and 2020 against
different groups of occupants at 27 Josiah Tongogara Avenue.
When some
defendants contested the claims, the broadcaster unilaterally merged the cases
into one summary judgment application — a move the judge declared “fatally
defective”.
“The failure by
litigants to comply with the rules of court is common occurrence,” Justice
Christopher Dube-Banda wrote, rejecting ZBC’s argument that it is a permissible
“composite application”.
The judgment
clarified: “A composite application refers to a single application that
combines multiple distinct, but related, requests for relief . . . This is not
what ZBC did.”
The court
dismissed ZBC’s attempt to use Rule 7 — which allows minor procedural
exceptions — to salvage its case.
“Rules of court
serve a purpose,” the judgment stated, quoting precedent.
“They are not
to be slavishly followed for the sake of it, but they ought not to be flouted
without sanction.”
All respondents
successfully argued that the consolidation violated their right to oppose
merger of the cases under Rule 34.
“Such a right
cannot be trammelled for no good measure,” the judgment noted.
Justice
Dube-Banda ordered ZBC to pay costs, applying the standard principle that
“costs follow the event”.
Court records
show the respondents were represented by Jessie Majome & Co (first to
fourth respondents) and Tendai Biti Law (fifth to ninth respondents), while
Mushuma Law Chambers acted for ZBC.
Legal analysts
say the ruling forces ZBC to either refile separate eviction suits or properly
apply for consolidation — processes that could add years to the litigation.
