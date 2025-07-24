TAGWIREI IS AN INCOMPETENT POLITICIAN, SAYS MWONZORA

The @mdc263 President @DMwonzora has waded into @ZANUPF_Official internal power struggles poking fun on Kudakwashe Tagwirei for his failed bid to land a post in the Central committee. pic.twitter.com/O8e0FZQvLd— HStvNews (@HStvNews) July 23, 2025
