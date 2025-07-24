BUSINESSMAN CLEARED AS SON'S FIRM FAILS TO DELIVER EIGHT CARS

Businessman John Burnett is now a free man after a Harare court quashed the US$268,000 fraud charges which were being levelled against him.
Burnett was
charged together with his son’s company, Burnett Motors, and accused of
defrauding the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company of US$268 000 after
failing to supply eight Toyota Hilux single cab vehicles.
Burnett, who
has been on bail since his arrest early this year, applied for the revocation
of his placement on remand saying there was no legal basis to charge him with
fraud.
He said he was
not a director or an employee of the company, which is owned by his son.
Harare Regional
magistrate, Donald Ndirowei, granted his application and dropped the charges
against him.
The State had
alleged that in September 2020 Burnett, acting in connivance with Liam Barry
Burnett, allegedly hatched a plan to swindle unsuspecting customers who
intended to buy cars.
The State had
claimed they registered a company -Burnett Motors Dealership (Pvt) Ltd.
The State had
alleged that on March 24 2023, ZCDC
entered into an agreement with Burnett Motors for the supply of eight
Toyota Hilux single cab vehicles at a total cost of US$268 000.
It was alleged
that on August 4, 2023, ZCDC transferred US$100 000 from their bank account to
Burnett Motors’ bank account and the final payment was made on January 5 last
year.
The State then
claimed that Burnett Motors promised to deliver the vehicles in four weeks but
failed to do that. H Metro
