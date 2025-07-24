BUSINESSMAN CLEARED AS SON'S FIRM FAILS TO DELIVER EIGHT CARS

Businessman John Burnett is now a free man after a Harare court quashed the US$268,000 fraud charges which were being levelled against him.

Burnett was charged together with his son’s company, Burnett Motors, and accused of defrauding the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company of US$268 000 after failing to supply eight Toyota Hilux single cab vehicles.

Burnett, who has been on bail since his arrest early this year, applied for the revocation of his placement on remand saying there was no legal basis to charge him with fraud.

He said he was not a director or an employee of the company, which is owned by his son.

Harare Regional magistrate, Donald Ndirowei, granted his application and dropped the charges against him.

The State had alleged that in September 2020 Burnett, acting in connivance with Liam Barry Burnett, allegedly hatched a plan to swindle unsuspecting customers who intended to buy cars.

The State had claimed they registered a company -Burnett Motors Dealership (Pvt) Ltd.

The State had alleged that on March 24 2023, ZCDC entered into an agreement with Burnett Motors for the supply of eight Toyota Hilux single cab vehicles at a total cost of US$268 000.

It was alleged that on August 4, 2023, ZCDC transferred US$100 000 from their bank account to Burnett Motors’ bank account and the final payment was made on January 5 last year.

The State then claimed that Burnett Motors promised to deliver the vehicles in four weeks but failed to do that. H Metro