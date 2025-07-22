WOMAN ESCAPES FROM TRAPPED KOMBI



Amid the carnage, in which 17 people were killed in a horror road accident near the Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road yesterday, emerged a miraculous story of a woman who escaped from the trapped kombi with back injuries.

Two other people, who were in the kombi, also survived the crash.

A man and his wife, who were walking along the island which separates the dual carriageway, were the first to be killed when they were hit by the haulage truck after its driver lost control and encroached into the oncoming traffic lane.

The truck then crashed head-on with a Nissan Caravan kombi, which was headed towards Chitungwiza and was on the final stages of its journey from the Harare CBD, and 15 people who were in the kombi, including the driver, died on the spot. The truck dragged the kombi off the road and when it overturned it landed on top of the kombi and trapped all the people in the kombi under its weight. Vanessa Nyandoro, 24, was one of the 15 passengers who were in the kombi. Somehow, she survived the horror crash. “I do not know how I escaped, I thank God for this life,” she told H-Metro.

Three people who were in the kombi survived the accident. The driver of the haulage truck, Desire Madariko, 56, sustained neck injuries and was rushed to hospital. A passenger, who was in the haulage truck, also survived the accident. The accident caused one of the biggest traffic jams along Seke Road since it was turned into a dual carriageway.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

“Reference is made to a post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s official X handle regarding a fatal road accident involving a haulage truck and a kombi which occurred this morning at Hunyani Bridge along Seke Road, Chitungwiza.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that 17 people died after a haulage truck travelling towards the Harare Central Business District with two occupants on board lost control and veered onto the oncoming lane. The truck hit two pedestrians who were walking on the island of the road. The pedestrians died on the spot.

“The truck went on to collide, head-on, with a Nissan Caravan kombi travelling in the opposite direction towards Chitungwiza with 17 passengers on board. As a result of the collision, the truck dragged the Nissan Caravan kombi off the road and overturned. It then landed on top of the kombi and in the process trapping it.

“Subsequently, 15 occupants who were in the kombi, including the driver, died on the spot, while four others (three from the kombi and one from the truck) were injured. The victims comprise 10 females and seven males. The bodies of the victims were taken to Chitungwiza Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the injured were referred to the same institution for treatment.”

A witness told H-Metro: “The kombi driver stays in Zengeza, he was driving along Seke Road due south towards Chitungwiza.

“I want to believe that the haulage truck driver lost control of his motor vehicle, veered to the right side, hitting the people who were walking on the road island towards Chitungwiza.

“He then encroached onto the oncoming traffic lane and hit the kombi on the front driver’s door.

“The haulage truck dragged the kombi off the road and landed on top of it.” H Metro